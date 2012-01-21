Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week

Rob Lowe became a sportscaster, Khloe Kardashian‘s (supposedly) a Simpson and Rihanna goes on a photo spree. From Jennifer Lopez to Snooki here’s your week in celebrity tweets. 

Chef Paula Deen announced her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis...three years after the fact and everyone went on the attack, including Anthony Bordain.

J.Lo and much-younger boyfriend Casper Smart flaunted their love around the Twitterverse.

Rob Lowe became a sports reporter...

…and everyone called for his immediate retirement.

Snooki tweeted a photo of herself sober and looking…normal.

Rihanna went on a tweeting spree, uploading photos of her trim figure.

Andy Samberg and Aziz Ansari were among the celebrities speaking out against SOPA.

...many others caught on board as well after imagining a world without some of their favourite sites.

News spread quickly of singer Etta James' death. Journalist Jeff Greenfield points out a critical oversight in the chase to break the story first.

