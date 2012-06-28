The Top 12 Cannabis-Smoking Countries In The World

Photo: Flickr/MikeBehnken
Yesterday we put together maps of illegal drug use from the U.N.’s World Drug Report 2012, and now we are going through the data to get a better idea of which countries use which drugs most.Here is a “Top 12” list of countries with the highest annual prevalence of marijuana use (as a percentage of the population aged 15 to 64):
1) Palau: 24.2%
2) Northern Mariana Islands: 22.2%
3) Guam: 18.4%
4) Italy; New Zealand*: 14.6%
6) Nigeria: 14.3%
7) USA: 14.1%
8) Canada: 12.7%
9) Saint Kitts and Nevis: 11.7%
10) Bermuda: 10.9%
11) Spain: 10.6%
12) Australia**: 10.3%
*aged 16 to 64
** aged 14 +
