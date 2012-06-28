The Top 12 Cannabis-Smoking Countries In The World

An ascetic sadhu smoking in Kathmandu, Nepal

Yesterday we put together maps of illegal drug use from the U.N.’s World Drug Report 2012, and now we are going through the data to get a better idea of which countries use which drugs most.Here is a “Top 12” list of countries with the highest annual prevalence of marijuana use (as a percentage of the population aged 15 to 64):



1) Palau: 24.2%

2) Northern Mariana Islands: 22.2%

3) Guam: 18.4%

4) Italy; New Zealand*: 14.6%

6) Nigeria: 14.3%

7) USA: 14.1%

8) Canada: 12.7%

9) Saint Kitts and Nevis: 11.7%

10) Bermuda: 10.9%

11) Spain: 10.6%

12) Australia**: 10.3%

*aged 16 to 64

** aged 14 +

