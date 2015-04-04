Here's proof people are cutting the cord on cable TV

According to data from select major cable providers provided to Leichtman Research Group and charted for us by BI Intelligence, the gap between the number of internet subscribers and TV subscribers in the US is widening. In the final quarter of 2014, top cable companies saw more broadband subscribers but fewer pay TV customers, suggesting that people are beginning to dump their cable TV packages but keep their internet in order to access online services like Netflix and HBO Go.

BI Intelligences expects the gap to keep widening, especially once Apple introduces its streaming TV offering later this year. That service, according to the Wall Street Journal, will “offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV networks this fall” with about 25 channels from broadcasters like ABC and FOX, for between $US30 to $US40 per month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.