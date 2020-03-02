The first family of Facebook, the most important charts in the world, and fintech dealmaking

Presidencia de la República Mexicana; Anthony Quintano; Kauai Police Department; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

One minute before midnight on December 29, 2017, one of Mark Zuckerberg’s personal staffers got a phone call.

So starts an explosive story from Rob Price and Becky Peterson, which shines a light on the sprawling family office of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. According to their reporting:

Over the past three years, multiple personal aides to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been accused of serious misconduct by their colleagues.

One former staffer accused the manager of Zuckerberg’s Hawaii properties of assaulting her after a night of drinking, which led to a hospital visit and police investigation.

A Business Insider investigation into the Facebook CEO’s secretive family office has uncovered a workplace in crisis over the family’s handling of allegations of sexual harassment, racism, and transphobia.

A representative for Zuckerberg described Business Insider’s reporting as “a collection of unfounded rumours, exaggerations, and half-truths which unfairly malign several of our valued employees.”

You can read their story here: A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg’s private family office. Personal aides are speaking out about claims that household staff endured sexual harassment and racism from their colleagues.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Markets were a sea of red this week as the S&P 500 posted its worst week since the financial crisis. Amid all of the coronavirus carnage, Akin Oyedele published a list of the most important charts in the world.

Akin asked asked 20 financial experts – including Nobel-winning economists and acclaimed investment chiefs – to share charts that capture the biggest trends in markets.

You can read his story here: Robert Shiller, Rick Rieder, and 18 more of the brightest minds on Wall Street reveal the most important charts in the world.

Akin also had several stories offering guidance on how to best navigate the coronavirus-driven sell-off.

And Bradley Saacks discovered a number of hedge funds made bets that are benefiting from the sell-off. He reported that Ken Griffin’s Citadel, Larry Fink’s BlackRock, and Daniel Sundheim’s D1 Capital are gaining from short positions on stocks hit hard by the coronavirus.

Will Miller/Credit Karma Ken Lin, CEO of Credit Karma

Intuit announced a $US7 billion deal to buy Credit Karma this week, the latest in a wave of fintech dealmaking.

That’s all for this week. Enjoy your Sunday!

Finance and Investing



Private-equity giants are ramping up MBA recruiting and looking beyond ‘2-2-2’ promotions – here’s which schools are seeing the most hiring



The biggest PE shops are doing more hiring from elite MBA programs, and they’re filling spots for a wider variety of roles than in the past.



DailyPay, the payday advance startup used by Berkshire Hathaway and Six Flags, is launching a savings product to help customers break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle



A significant number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, causing financial stress and limiting their ability to save.

Tech, Media, Telecoms



The CTO of a 120-year-old company explains how yanking out most of its Oracle technology after a surprise $US1 million bill is helping it move faster with Amazon’s cloud



Cloud computing promises to save companies a lot of money compared to running IT operations the old-fashioned way of buying software and hardware and running data centres.



A leaked video shows the head of Microsoft’s competitor to Amazon’s Twitch telling employees to stay positive, not ‘complain and nag’



The new head of Mixer, Microsoft’s answer to Amazon’s wildly popular Twitch, told employees to stop acting so negative about the state of the service, in a video excerpt of a town-hall team meeting reviewed by Business Insider.



2 top executives have just left millennial media company TheSkimm as it looks for its next phase of growth



TheSkimm, a media company aimed at millennial women, has lost two executives who were key to its next phase of growth.

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation



How the buzzy biotech upstart Moderna sped past Big Pharma to develop the first potential coronavirus vaccine in just 42 days



Scrambling to respond to the growing coronavirus outbreak, some of the world’s largest drugmakers have begun researching vaccines to prevent the deadly virus.



Hershey is going all-in on Amazon. The snack king’s director of digital explains its playbook.



The Hershey Company is in the midst of a digital transformation.



Bill Gates can buy any car he wants – but maybe Elon Musk should care it’s a Porsche and not a Tesla



Tesla CEO Elon Musk started a minor fight with Microsoft co-founder and retired CEO Bill Gates recently when Gates said he’d bought a new Porsche Taycan, not a Tesla.

Leadership and Entrepreneurship



POWER PLAYERS: The 10 most influential diversity leaders fighting inequality in corporate America right now



It’s long seemed as though white-collar offices in finance and tech largely ignored people of colour and women when recruiting for important roles, creating a so-called boys’ club for straight white men.

Becoming a millionaire doesn’t have to involve a big paycheck.

