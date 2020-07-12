We tabulated Jeffrey Epstein's notorious little black book, making its entries searchable for the first time

Hello everyone!

Index Ventures; Fast; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Hello!

One-click checkout startup Fast raised $US20 million from investors including Index Ventures and fintech Stripe in May. On Tuesday Fast’s cofounder and CEO Domm Holland, and Jan Hammer, general partner at Index Ventures, will chat with Shannen Balogh about how to build a pitch deck, and what it takes to win over investors. Sign up for the digital event here:

Separately:

Read on for more on Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book, Gen Z day traders, an energy CEO who may face charges for pulling a gun, and the top stories you might have missed.

Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images; Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images; Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images; Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images; Robin Marchant/WireImage; Bennett Raglin/WireImage; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Alexander Koerner/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

There are more than 1,500 people listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous little black book, Angela Wang reported this week. Now you can search them all. From her story:

Among them are royalty and nobility, celebrities and academics, art collectors and hedge funders, politicians and heads of state: a motley compendium of global high society.

Business Insider has transcribed and tabulated the black book in its entirety, making the entries in the late sex offender’s notorious Rolodex fully searchable for the first time.

You can search Business Insider's database right here:



Angela also compiled a dataset of every known flight made by Jeffrey Epstein's private jets. Per her story, the sex offender owned a Gulfstream IV, a Gulfstream GV-SP, and a Boeing 727 nicknamed the "Lolita Express."



Gen Z day traders



Robinhood

Joe Mecane, the head of execution services at Citadel Securities, said this week that retail investors have accounted for as much as 25% of the stock market’s activity in recent months, Ben Winck reported.

Robinhood added more than 3 million new accounts in the first quarter alone, meanwhile, and as Ben reported, posts on investing forums have topped Reddit’s “popular” page. From Ben’s story:

As the stock market attempted to claw back from multiyear lows spurred by the coronavirus outbreak, retail investors flooded the market with speculative bets and improbable picks.

They bought struggling airline and cruise stocks in droves. They rushed into shares of tiny biotechs offering faint hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine. They even piled into shares of Hertz, a bankrupt company whose stock is viewed as worthless in the long run.

He talked to two Gen Z day traders to find out what makes them tick.



Elsewhere in investing news:

Energy CEO may face charges

Alyssa Eres

From Dakin Campbell:

A senior executive at a Colorado company backed by Apollo Global Management may face charges over pulling a gun on a Mexican American couple that took a wrong turn onto his property.

Paul Favret, the CEO of Resource Energy, may be charged with two counts of menacing and two counts of false imprisonment, according to an arrest warrant issued for Favret that was seen by Business Insider.

“After being made aware of this last week, Resource Energy Partners placed Mr. Favret on administrative leave and retained outside counsel to conduct a thorough review of the incident,” a company spokesman said.

You can read the story in full here:



Below are headlines on some of the stories you might have missed from the past week.

– Matt

