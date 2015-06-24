The top 10 burritos in America

Burritos are becoming increasingly popular.

Last year, The Daily Meal conducted an extensive national search to find the best burritos in the country. But until the food blog releases its next comprehensive list, it’s worth it to consult this list when picking your next burrito destination.

While Chipotle is wildly popular, it doesn’t crack these top ten. Smaller businesses reign supreme.

These are the top 10, according to The Daily Meal’s rankings.

10. Dos Toros’ Carnitas burrito (New York City)

Dos Toros is a local chain with seven locations throughout New York City. Oliver Kremer, the 29-year-old co-founder of the chain, told Entrepreneur earlier this year than he and his fellow co-founder (his older brother Leo) are looking to expand outside of the Big Apple.

9. La Cameronera’s Cameronera burrito (Miami)

This dive caught the attention of the Food Network. It was featured on Guy Fieri’s series, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

8. King Burrito’s King Burrito (Portland)

The Daily Meal went so far to call this the best burrito in all of Portland.

7. La Tapatia’s Al Pastor burrito (San Francisco)

If you go to this taqueria and grocery store, be ready with cash: Yelp reviewers state it’s cash-only.

6. Gordo Taqueria’s Carnitas burrito (Albany, California)

Huffington Post claimed this taqueria was the “best regional food destination” in the San Francisco Bay Area.

5. L’Patron’s Carne Asada burrito (Chicago)

Unsurprisingly, L’Patron’s burrito cracked Chicagoist’s Top 10 Burritos in Chicago List. Also of note: it’s BYOB.

4. Papalote Mexican Grill’s Carne Asada burrito (San Francisco)

Papalote’s c0-owner, Miguel Escobedo, was featured on the Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay burrito edition. (Their triple threat burrito was better than Flay’s, reports NBC Bay Area.)

3. The Shed’s Green Chile burrito (Santa Fe)



The Shed is known for its world-famous chiles, too.

2. La Taqueria’s Carnitas burrito (San Francisco)

Even La Taqueria’s burrito came second on this list, La Taqueria’s burrito won FiveThirtyEight’s burrito bracket.

1. La Azteca Tortilleria’s Chile Relleno burrito (Los Angeles)

If you’re a die-hard burrito fan, you’ve got to try this one. The Daily Meal crowned it the best burrito in America.

You can see The Daily Meal’s full list here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.