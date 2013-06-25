Top Brands Are Ramping Up Their Twitter-Based Customer Service

More of the world’s top brands are setting up dedicated customer service accounts on Twitter and tweeting from them with greater frequency, according to Simply Measured.



32% of top brands now have dedicated customer service accounts (separate from their main account) on Twitter, compared to 23% who did so in December 2012.

Simply Measured’s study gauged Twitter-based customer service presence and activity on a single day, June 1. The study is repeated every three months.

Importantly, the frequency of activity on these accounts is also increasing:

19% of top brands sent 10 tweets or more on June 1 from their customer service Twitter account, as opposed to 15% who did so on December 1, 2012.

13% of top brands sent 50 tweets or more from the account, as opposed to just 7% who did so on December 1, 2012.

6% of top brands sent 100 tweets or more, as opposed to 3% who did so on December 1, 2012.

Although these statistics show that top brands are making more of an effort to practice customer support on social media, we also know they are struggling to scale their efforts. The very same study found that the average customer service response time on Twitter was 4.6 hours in June.

A different study (conducted by Social Bakers) looked at brands of varying size and value to find that the average customer service response time on Twitter was 6.6 hours in the first quarter of 2013, 10% longer than it took them in the previous quarter.

These are clear signs that without substantial investment, social media will never replace more traditional customer service conducted over e-mail or phone. Smaller brands might be less inclined to make such an investment, because with fewer customers they might as well handle customer service requests in a more personal manner.

Simply Measured conducted its study by looking at Interbrand’s Top 100 Brands list (ranked by financial performance, market role, and strength of the brand globally).

Download chart and data in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.