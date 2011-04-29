The 15 Most Popular Brands On Facebook

Leah Goldman
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has some of the most die hard fans in the world, so it’s no surprise that they are also the most active on Facebook. But Bieber fans aren’t the only ones showing some social networking love.

Fangager looked at some of the biggest brands on Facebook to see who was using the social networking site to its fullest potential.

To find this, Fangager ranked the top brands on Facebook by the number of “active fans,” the number of people who are posting, and commenting.

#15 Cristiano Ronaldo—116,114 active fans

Number of fans: 23,405,553

Comments: 186,207

Likes: 847,377

#14 Mafia Wars—116,443 active fans

Number of fans: 16,568,019

Comments: 132,637

Likes: 329,322

#13 Barack Obama—117,995 active fans

Number of fans: 19,080,169

Comments: 178,375

Likes: 889,973

#12 Enrique Iglesias—118,326 active fans

Number of fans: 14,850,952

Comments: 87,191

Likes: 442,874

#11 Jackass—119,433 active fans

Number of fans: 10,556,241

Comments: 21,691

Likes: 219,979

#10 FC Barcelona—128,246 active fans

Number of fans: 12,121,452

Comments: 219,121

Likes: 1,150,302

#9 Britney Spears—129,550 active fans

Number of fans: 9,545,748

Comments: 96,343

Likes: 696,991

#8 Glee—144,674 active fans

Number of fans: 12,754,643

Comments: 44,829

Likes: 364,270

#7 Jersey Shore—158,257 active fans

Number of fans: 10,084,381

Comments: 76,685

Likes: 263,969

#6 MTV—162,237 active fans

Number of fans: 18,796,507

Comments: 49,789

Likes: 297,845

#5 Manchester United—176,199 active fans

Number of fans: 11,533,610

Comments: 379,737

Likes: 1,795,197

#4 Katy Perry—189,020 active fans

Number of fans: 22,429,874

Comments: 152,248

Likes: 963,620

#3 Lady Gaga—217,902 active fans

Number of fans: 32,122,793

Comments: 363,938

Likes: 1,804,261

#2 Texas Hold'em Poker—304,748 active fans

Number of fans: 40,352,677

Comments: 87,926

Likes: 802,199

#1 Justin Bieber—359,116 active fans

Number of fans: 20,379,964

Comments: 359,116

Likes: 3,612,672

Social media strategy is becoming more and more important

8 Social Media Campaigns That Worked Wonders For Corporations >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.