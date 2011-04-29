The 15 Most Popular Brands On Facebook

Justin Bieber has some of the most die hard fans in the world, so it’s no surprise that they are also the most active on Facebook. But Bieber fans aren’t the only ones showing some social networking love.
Fangager looked at some of the biggest brands on Facebook to see who was using the social networking site to its fullest potential.
To find this, Fangager ranked the top brands on Facebook by the number of “active fans,” the number of people who are posting, and commenting.
Number of fans: 23,405,553
Comments: 186,207
Likes: 847,377
Number of fans: 11,533,610
Comments: 379,737
Likes: 1,795,197
Number of fans: 40,352,677
Comments: 87,926
Likes: 802,199
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.