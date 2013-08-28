Brands Are Using Twitter's Own Service More Than Third-Party Tools To Manage Tweets

More top brands are using Twitter’s own website instead of third-party social media management tools than in previous years.

The findings come from data provided by Brandwatch, which looked at the Twitter practices of Interbrand’s top 100 global brands.

Today, 30% of top brands use Twitter’s own website and tools to manage their accounts, versus 26% who did so in 2011.

HootSuite is the most popular third-party client, with 18% of top brands using HootSuite in 2013. But that’s down significantly from 2012, when 24% of top brands were using the service.

TweetDeck was the most popular Twitter client in 2011 with 19% of top brands using the service. Today, only 8% of top brands are using TweetDeck (now owned by Twitter).

The data isn’t necessarily a reflection of brands’ growing dissatisfaction with third-party Twitter clients, but rather an indicator that Twitter has been successful in reducing outside programmers’ freedom to develop for its API. When Twitter tightened its developer guidelines in 2012, the company placed constraints on the number and range of features third-party clients could offer.

