How 11 Major Brands Are Chasing The Next Generation Of Customers

Major brands like McDonald’s, Wal-Mart, and Budweiser are zooming in on millennial consumers.

Some are taking drastic measures to attract the young generation, and for good reason.

By 2020, 30% of all retail sales will be to millennials, said Robin Lewis, CEO of “The Robin Report” and co-author of “The New Rules of Retail.”

“Every brand and retailer had better be re-positioning their offerings and shopping experience to cater to the generational onslaught of the millennials, soon to put to shame the once vaunted purchasing power of the boomers,” Lewis said.

Here’s how some of major brands are wooing millennials.

