Top Blog Awards: Personal Development

We recently started our new annual blog awards series where we’ll be recognising our favourite blogs from a variety of categories. There are a lot of really great blogs out there that we at YoungEntrepreneur.com read and learn from on a regular basis, and our goal is to highlight these blogs so you too can enjoy and benefit from them.



This week, we’re recognising the top 10 blogs in the Personal Development category. As entrepreneurs, we’re always growing. We’re (hopefully) always learning new things, overcoming challenges, and creating a better quality of life. Personal development isn’t just about getting richer; it’s about improving yourself physically, mentally, and even spiritually.

Our selection process

When we came up with the idea for the Top Blog Awards, we wanted to give these out to blogs we truly love. These awards aren’t about typical metrics (subscribers, comments, rankings, etc.), but instead, they’re about exposing the blogs we believe have the highest quality content and provide the best overall experience for readers.

Is this scientific? No. Subjective? Of course. But do we carefully scrutinize every option to ensure all award-winning blogs are truly special? You bet.

So, let us give you a quick rundown of the categories we used to judge these blogs.

Visual Aesthetics—Let’s face it: It’s hard to get into a blog that still uses the default WordPress theme. Design matters, and it’s important for making new visitors feel comfortable. We looked for blogs that were easy on the eyes.

Quality & Consistent Content—Our favourite blogs are the ones that produce great content on a regular basis, rather than one good post to several filler posts.

Overall Experience—The overall experience includes everything from how the author interacts in the comments to how well posts are categorized so you can easily find the content you’re looking for.

*Please note these blogs are not listed in any particular order. All 10 blogs are YoungEntrepreneur.com Top Blog Award winners and thus are equal.

And the awards go to…

Urban Monk – The Urban Monk is a blog about exploring all areas of human potential. This personal development blog encourages growth on all levels—emotionally, mentally, socially, financially and spiritually. It’s about having an awakening and realising you can take your life back and be whoever you want to be. Twitter: @UrbanMonk



PluginID – PluginID stands for “plug into your identity.” This isn’t the typical personal development blog offering generic tips for being a better you. This blog is chronicles the journey of life…the journey of personal development. When you’re trying to live the life you want to live, you’ll experience successes, failures, and challenges. This is the blog that you’ll be able to relate to. Twitter: @PluginID



Get More From Life – The name really says it all. Get More From Life is about, you guessed it, getting more from life. The great thing about this blog is that in addition to the typical tips on health, productivity, goal setting, etc., it also delves deeper into philosophy with musings on atheism and other heady topics. Twitter: @ScottHYoung



Illuminated Mind – With a tagline that says “Don’t read this website if you want ordinary. Only if you want to live on your own terms”, you just know it has to be good. And it is. Illuminated Mind is a blog for those interested in liberating themselves and living an authentic life. It’s about no longer being “what you should be” and instead being who you are. Twitter: @JonathanMead



The Sam Effect – A healthy body is an important part of personal development. This health and fitness blog offers advice on living a healthy lifestyle, but it goes much deeper than generic fitness tips. This blog examines self-change not just on a physical level, but on a mental level as well. Twitter: @SamEffect



Health Money Success – It’s the 3 things we all want: health, money, and success. And guess what? This blog shows you how to get them. The blog was created to educate and inspire readers to achieve their goals. If you’re interested in personal development, we highly recommend checking it out. Twitter: @Vincent_Tan



Prolific Living – Are you one of those people who crave all the experiences you can get out of life? If so, you’ll love Prolific Living. This is a blog that’s about living a “supremely prolific life through well-established habits of conscious eating, voracious reading, self-improvement habits, diligent yoga, intentional travel…” and more. Most of all, it’s about attaining happiness. Twitter: @ProlificLiving



Everyday Bright – Ready to transform your life? Everyday Bright is your guide down the path to personal development and fulfillment. Happiness isn’t an idea. It’s a series of decisions you can make, and this blog shows you how to choose happiness each day. Twitter: @JenGresham



Lemonade From Life – Who among us can’t use a life redesign? Whether you need to lose weight, ditch bad habits, or just be more successful, Lemonade From Life can help makeover your life. Facebook: Jennifer Garza



Advanced Life Skills – Do you want more out of life? Do you have the courage to go out there and get it? We can all achieve personal growth and a better life. It’s our choice. This blog shows you how to develop a life that makes you happy. Twitter: @mrjWells



You’ve seen our 10 favourite Personal Development blogs. What are some of yours? Which Personal Development blogs do you read on a daily basis? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.