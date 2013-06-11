10 Billionaires Who Spend A Ton Of Money On Art

Most billionaires own art: The average billionaire holds



$31 million — or .5% of their net worth — in art, according to Wealth-X, a wealth intelligence firm. But the world’s top billionaire art collectors take their hobby to the next level. Wealth-X identified the top 10 billionaire art collectors, who have an average of 18% of their net worth invested in art.

Of the top 10, luxury goods tycoon Francois Pinault is the wealthiest, with around $1 billion of his $9.9 billion net worth is tied up in art. And Hollywood mogul David Geffen has the most valuable collection, with around $1.1 billion worth of art.

