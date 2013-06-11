10 Billionaires Who Spend A Ton Of Money On Art

Most billionaires own art: The average billionaire holds
$31 million — or .5% of their net worth — in art, according to Wealth-X, a wealth intelligence firm. But the world’s top billionaire art collectors take their hobby to the next level. Wealth-X identified the top 10 billionaire art collectors, who have an average of 18% of their net worth invested in art.
Of the top 10, luxury goods tycoon Francois Pinault is the wealthiest, with around $1 billion of his $9.9 billion net worth is tied up in art. And Hollywood mogul David Geffen has the most valuable collection, with around $1.1 billion worth of art.
Net worth: $7.1 billion
% net worth invested in art: 9.9%
The 85-year-old 'Si' Newhouse is the chairman and CEO of Advance Publications, which owns Condé Nast.
He was the original owner of Jackson Pollock's 'No. 5, 1948,' which was later sold to David Geffen.
Net worth: $3.4 billion
% net worth invested in art: 22.1%
Black is the founder of Apollo Global Management.
In 2012, he was revealed as the buyer of Edvard Munch's The Scream, for which he paid $120 million.
His collection includes Old Masters, Impressionism, modern painting, Chinese sculpture, and contemporary art, and he sits on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art.
Net worth: $2.3 billion
% net worth invested in art: 34.8%
Fisher started The Gap with her husband in 1969.
She owns more than 1,000 works, including many by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and others.
Net worth: $1.6 billion
% net worth invested in art: 56.3%
Braman gained his wealth through a string of car dealerships.
He has more 240 pieces of art in his collection, which he plans on selling when he dies, with the proceeds going to a foundation run by his children, according to Forbes.
Net worth: $1 billion
% net worth invested in art: 93%
Last year, Khalili, a British-Iranian property tycoon, was named a Goodwill Ambassador.
He is the world's largest private art collector, according to Wealth-X, and much of his 25,000-piece collection is exhibited in museums like the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert museum. He specialises in Islamic, Japanese and Swedish art and ceramics, according to Wealth-X.
Net worth: $9.9 billion
% net worth invested in art: 10.1%
Pinault runs luxury conglomerate PPR, which owns Gucci and a ton of other brands.
He's also the owner of Christie's and an avid collector: His works are displayed in two museums in Venice and he reportedly owns some 2,000 pieces, many acquired directly from artists such as Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, according to Slate.
Net worth: $6.4 billion
% net worth invested in art: 15.6%
Ivanishvili, the wealthiest person in Georgia and the country's current prime minister, earned his wealth from metals and banking.
In 2006, he purchased 'Dora Maar with Cat' by Pablo Picasso for $95 million, at the time the most expensive price ever paid for art at auction, according to BBC News.
Net worth: $6 billion
% net worth invested in art: 16.7%
Broad is the founder of both SunAmerica Inc. and KB Home. He is a major philanthropist whose foundations have assets of over $2 billion.
The Broad, a Los Angeles museum he and his wife are building to house their vast collection, will open in 2014.
They own works by around 200 artists, including Jeff Koons, Jasper Johns, Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat, Roy Lichtenstein, Cindy Sherman and Joseph Beuys.
Net worth: $8.3 billion
% net worth invested in art: 12%
Cohen runs hedge fund SAC Capital.
Cohen is known for dropping huge sums of money on big-name artists: he reportedly spent $137.5 million on de Kooning's Woman III, and recently paid $155 million for a Picasso that was famously elbowed by Steve Wynn.
