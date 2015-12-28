These are the top Beatles songs in the world on Spotify

The Beatles finally came to streaming services like Spotify on December 24, an early Christmas present for fans young and old.

And people loved it.

In the first two days, Beatles songs were added to more than 673,000 Spotify playlists, according to Billboard. And it wasn’t just fans from older generations. Billboard reports that 65% of those who listened to the Beatles on Spotify so far have been younger than 34.

So which songs are this cross-generational cadre of Beatles lovers listening to?

According to Billboard, these are the top 10 Beatles songs on Spotify in the US:

1. “Come Together”

2. “Hey Jude”

3. “Here Comes The Sun”

4. “Let It Be”

5. “Twist And Shout”

6. “Blackbird”

7. “I Want To Hold Your Hand”

8. “In My Life”

9. “She Loves You”

10. “Help!”

These are the top 10 Beatles songs in the world on Spotify:

1. “Come Together”

2. “Let It Be”

3. “Hey Jude”

4. “Love Me Do”

5. “Yesterday”

6. “Here Comes The Sun”

7. “Help!”

8. “All You Need Is Love”

9. “I Want To Hold Your Hand”

10. “Twist And Shout”

Happy streaming.

NOW WATCH: This is how big dinosaurs actually were in real life



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.