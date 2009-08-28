Top Bailout Banks Are Bigger Than Ever

While small banks fall by the wayside, the biggest bailed-out banks grow even larger.



WaPo has the depressing numbers on banks that have failed-up:

J.P. Morgan Chase, an amalgam of some of Wall Street’s most storied institutions, now holds more than $1 of every $10 on deposit in this country. So does Bank of America, scarred by its acquisition of Merrill Lynch and partly government-owned as a result of the crisis, as does Wells Fargo, the biggest West Coast bank. Those three banks, plus government-rescued and -owned Citigroup, now issue one of every two mortgages and about two of every three credit cards, federal data show.

