The Top 32 Authors To Follow On Google+

Google+ isn’t filled with just Google workers and tech-obsessed nerds. Many creative people are part of the community, and they’re using Google+ to connect with their fans. Authors, especially, love talking to people about their work. We’ve rounded up the best published authors for you to follow on Google+. We’ve listed their best known works so that you can get an idea of the topics they write about.



Non-fiction

+danah boyd – author of Hanging Out, Messing Around, and Geeking Out: Kids Living and Learning with New Media

+Alexis Madrigal – author of Powering the Dream: The History and Promise of Green Technology

+Dan Gillmor – author of We the Media: Grassroots Journalism by the People, for the People

+Steven Levy – author of Hackers

+Farhad Manjoo – author of True Enough: Learning to Live in Post-Fact Society

+David Dobbs – author of Reef Madness

+Diana Eng – author of Fashion Geek: Clothes Accessories Tech

+Andrew Shaffer – author of Great Philosophers Who Failed at Love

+Gina Trapani – author of Lifehacker: The Guide to Working Smarter, Faster, and Better

+Hanne Blank – author of Virgin: The Untouched History

+Lisa Morton – author of The Halloween Encyclopedia

Food

+Cheryl Tan – author of A Tiger in the Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family

+Jeff Potter – author of Cooking for Geeks

+Jennifer 8. Lee – author of The Fortune Cookie Chronicles

Fiction

+Warren Ellis – author of Crooked Little Vein

+John Scalzi – author of Old Man’s War

+Cherie Priest – author of Dreadnought

+Elizabeth Bear – author of Blood and Iron: A Novel of the Promethean Age

+Tobias S. Buckell – author of Crystal Rain

+Mark Frauenfelder – author of The Happy Mutant Handbook

+V.V. Ganeshananthan – author of Love Marriage: A Novel

+Jeff Mariotte – author of CSI: The Burning Season

+Greg van Eekhout – author of The Boy at the End of the World

+Paolo Bacigalupi – author of The Windup Girl

+William Meikle – author of The Creeping Kelp

+Jeremy Shipp – author of Fungus of the Heart

+Todd Rose – author of The 7 Habits of Highly Infective People

+David Dunwoody – author of Dark Entitities

+J.P. Moore – author of Toothless

+Christopher Hebert – author of The Boiling Season

+David Wilbanks – author of Dead Earth

+Jay Lake – author of Pinion

