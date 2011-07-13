The Top 32 Authors To Follow On Google+

Google+ isn’t filled with just Google workers and tech-obsessed nerds. Many creative people are part of the community, and they’re using Google+ to connect with their fans. Authors, especially, love talking to people about their work. We’ve rounded up the best published authors for you to follow on Google+. We’ve listed their best known works so that you can get an idea of the topics they write about.
Non-fiction
- +danah boyd – author of Hanging Out, Messing Around, and Geeking Out: Kids Living and Learning with New Media
- +Alexis Madrigal – author of Powering the Dream: The History and Promise of Green Technology
- +Dan Gillmor – author of We the Media: Grassroots Journalism by the People, for the People
- +Steven Levy – author of Hackers
- +Farhad Manjoo – author of True Enough: Learning to Live in Post-Fact Society
- +David Dobbs – author of Reef Madness
- +Diana Eng – author of Fashion Geek: Clothes Accessories Tech
- +Andrew Shaffer – author of Great Philosophers Who Failed at Love
- +Gina Trapani – author of Lifehacker: The Guide to Working Smarter, Faster, and Better
- +Hanne Blank – author of Virgin: The Untouched History
- +Lisa Morton – author of The Halloween Encyclopedia
Food
- +Cheryl Tan – author of A Tiger in the Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family
- +Jeff Potter – author of Cooking for Geeks
- +Jennifer 8. Lee – author of The Fortune Cookie Chronicles
Fiction
- +Warren Ellis – author of Crooked Little Vein
- +John Scalzi – author of Old Man’s War
- +Cherie Priest – author of Dreadnought
- +Elizabeth Bear – author of Blood and Iron: A Novel of the Promethean Age
- +Tobias S. Buckell – author of Crystal Rain
- +Mark Frauenfelder – author of The Happy Mutant Handbook
- +V.V. Ganeshananthan – author of Love Marriage: A Novel
- +Jeff Mariotte – author of CSI: The Burning Season
- +Greg van Eekhout – author of The Boy at the End of the World
- +Paolo Bacigalupi – author of The Windup Girl
- +William Meikle – author of The Creeping Kelp
- +Jeremy Shipp – author of Fungus of the Heart
- +Todd Rose – author of The 7 Habits of Highly Infective People
- +David Dunwoody – author of Dark Entitities
- +J.P. Moore – author of Toothless
- +Christopher Hebert – author of The Boiling Season
- +David Wilbanks – author of Dead Earth
- +Jay Lake – author of Pinion
Via Top Authors to Follow on Google+ on googleplus.wonderhowto.com.
Read more posts on WonderHowTo »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.