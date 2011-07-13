The Top 32 Authors To Follow On Google+

Google+ isn’t filled with just Google workers and tech-obsessed nerds. Many creative people are part of the community, and they’re using Google+ to connect with their fans. Authors, especially, love talking to people about their work. We’ve rounded up the best published authors for you to follow on Google+. We’ve listed their best known works so that you can get an idea of the topics they write about.

Non-fiction

  • +danah boyd – author of Hanging Out, Messing Around, and Geeking Out: Kids Living and Learning with New Media
  • +Alexis Madrigal – author of Powering the Dream: The History and Promise of Green Technology
  • +Dan Gillmor – author of We the Media: Grassroots Journalism by the People, for the People
  • +Steven Levy – author of Hackers
  • +Farhad Manjoo – author of True Enough: Learning to Live in Post-Fact Society
  • +David Dobbs – author of Reef Madness 
  • +Diana Eng – author of Fashion Geek: Clothes Accessories Tech
  • +Andrew Shaffer – author of Great Philosophers Who Failed at Love
  • +Gina Trapani – author of Lifehacker: The Guide to Working Smarter, Faster, and Better
  • +Hanne Blank – author of Virgin: The Untouched History
  • +Lisa Morton – author of The Halloween Encyclopedia

Food

  • +Cheryl Tan – author of A Tiger in the Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family
  • +Jeff Potter – author of Cooking for Geeks
  • +Jennifer 8. Lee – author of The Fortune Cookie Chronicles

Fiction

  • +Warren Ellis – author of Crooked Little Vein
  • +John Scalzi – author of Old Man’s War
  • +Cherie Priest – author of Dreadnought
  • +Elizabeth Bear – author of Blood and Iron: A Novel of the Promethean Age
  • +Tobias S. Buckell – author of Crystal Rain
  • +Mark Frauenfelder – author of The Happy Mutant Handbook
  • +V.V. Ganeshananthan – author of Love Marriage: A Novel
  • +Jeff Mariotte – author of CSI: The Burning Season
  • +Greg van Eekhout – author of The Boy at the End of the World
  • +Paolo Bacigalupi – author of The Windup Girl
  • +William Meikle – author of The Creeping Kelp
  • +Jeremy Shipp – author of Fungus of the Heart
  • +Todd Rose – author of The 7 Habits of Highly Infective People
  • +David Dunwoody – author of Dark Entitities
  • +J.P. Moore – author of Toothless 
  • +Christopher Hebert – author of The Boiling Season
  • +David Wilbanks – author of Dead Earth
  • +Jay Lake – author of Pinion

