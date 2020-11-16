Australia's top universities for graduate employment rates are a long way from the capital cities

Image: Getty

Regional universities in Australia have seen an uptick in full-time employment rates among their undergraduates.

While most universities saw a drop in employment rates, three regional universities bucked the trend, including The University of Southern Queensland, University of New England and Southern Cross University.

The report also revealed the universities with the highest full-time employment rates for graduates.

Regional Australian universities have seen an improvement in the full-time employment rates of their graduates.

The 2020 Graduate Outcomes Survey was released, which highlights the employment outcomes of graduates four months after they finish their degree. It revealed how the coronavirus pandemic affected the country’s labour market – which included graduate employment outcomes – with employment rates falling from 72.2% in 2019 to 68.7% in 2020.

Full time employment rates across service based courses were hit the hardest, dropping to 52.8% in communications and 45.8% in creative arts down. The top performing sectors were graduates in pharmacy, with full-time employment rates of 96.4%, rehabilitation (87.3%), medicine (86.7%) and engineering (83%).

The average number of hours worked among graduates dropped, particularly during May. Part-time workers felt the brunt of these losses as they were more likely to work in industries such as food service and accommodation, which had to cut back their operations in light of COVID. Their full time counterparts, on the other hand, were likely to have the option of work remotely, in sectors like education and financial services.

Universities that produce high full time employment rates

While most universities experienced a drop in undergraduate full time employment rates, three universities bucked the trend – and they were all in regional Australia.

The University of Southern Queensland, University of New England and Southern Cross University all saw an improvement in their undergraduate employment rate between 2019 and 2020.

At the University of Southern Queensland, employment rates went up 2.8 percentage points to 78.9%, University of New England rose 2.4 percentage points to 80.6% and Southern Cross University increased 0.2 percentage points to 75.1%.

“Graduates from regional universities are more likely to be older, study externally and part-time and maintain a continuing connection with the labour market which explains, in part, why graduates from these universities may have fared better in the current downturn,” the report said.

Here are the top five universities with the highest full time undergraduate employment rates in 2020:

Charles Sturt University – 84.7% University of New England – 80.6% Charles Darwin University – 79.1% University of Southern Queensland – 78.9% James Cook University – 75.9%

Graduate salaries

When looking at the median undergraduate salary, this rose 3.2% from $62,600 in 2019 to $64,700 in 2020. And male graduates still earned more than women.

“Female undergraduates continue to earn less than male undergraduates in 2020, $63,400 compared with $65,000 respectively, a difference of $1,600. This equates to a gender pay gap of 2.5 per cent, decreasing from 4.9 per cent in 2019.”

According to the report, these are the courses with the highest full time graduate salaries:

Dentistry – $84,000 Medicine – $75,000 Social work – $70,000 Teacher education – $70,000 Engineering – $69,500

On the other end, these are the courses with the lowest graduate salaries:

Communication – $55,600. Tourism, hospitality, personal services, sport and recreation – $53,500 Creative arts – $52,000 Pharmacy – $49,600

And these are the top five universities with the highest full time undergraduate salaries after graduation:

University of Southern Queensland – $70,700 University of Tasmania – $70,300 University of New England – $70,000 Central Queensland University – $69,700 Charles Sturt University – $68,900.

