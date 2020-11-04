These are the top Australian universities for business and engineering, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Campus of the University of New South Wales (UNSW). (Photo by Rolf Schulten/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 has revealed the best universities across a range of subjects.

Among the universities in Australia, the University of Melbourne topped the list for business and economics.

The University of New South Wales topped the list for engineering.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 has revealed the top universities in the world across a variety of subjects.

The subjects included arts and humanities, law, business and economics, education, engineering and technology and psychology.

There were 729 universities taken into consideration for business and economics, an increase from 632 last year. They were ranked on their performance in business and management, accounting and finance, and economics and econometrics.

Globally, Stanford University topped the list, but in Australia, the University of Melbourne took the crown.

Here are the top 10 Aussie universities for business and economics.

University of Melbourne

The University of Queensland

UNSW Sydney

Monash University

Australian National University

University of Sydney

Griffith University

Queensland University of Technology

University of Technology Sydney

University of South Australia

When it came to engineeringengineering, 1098 universities were ranked, up from 1008 the year before. The were ranked across disciplines including electrical, electronic, mechanical and aerospace engineering.

Taking the crown globally was Harvard University but in Australia, UNSW topped the list.

Here are the top 10 universities for engineering in Australia

UNSW Sydney

University of Sydney

Monash University

University of Melbourne

The University of Queensland

University of Wollongong

University of Adelaide

Australian National University

University of Technology Sydney

The University of Western Australia

The subject list follows the release of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, which ranked the top institutions in the world. Twelve Australian universities made it onto the top 200 list including the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney and the Australian National University.

