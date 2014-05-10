Top Australian Businesswomen Share Their Feelings About Mother's Day And Their Love Of Family

It’s Mother’s Day and a day off for an increasing number of women who juggle the pressures of a high-powered and demanding work life with the pressures of also managing a family.

To mark the occasion, Business Insider asked several leading businesswomen how they’d like to spend the day.

Cherelle & her twins

Cherelle Murphy

Economist, ANZ

Mother of 4yo twins, Alexander and Abigail

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

Lunch – out of the house: good food, a little wine, well-behaved children and a patient husband.

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

The love: the deep, beautiful, soul-warming love

Is there a gift you really want?

A two-hour afternoon nap – for me!

Anything that drives you nuts about the day?

When everyone forgets it’s Mothers’ Day by 10am.

Amanda Steele

Head of Sustainability, CBRE

Mother of Jemima 9 and Ned 6

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

A sleep in, definitely! Followed by a very strong cup of tea – not made by me – some home-made cards and a breakfast that has been made by small children. Surely I don’t need to add that I will not be cleaning up the mess.

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

Their sense of ridiculous. Both children have inherited a wonderful eccentricity from their Dad. Our family photos inevitably involve Jedi robes, masks and crazy faces.

Is there a gift you really want?

I would like a loom band from my daughter and a drawing from my son, perhaps without a battle scene.

Is there anything that drives you nuts about the day?

In general I love the day but will occasionally have to remind everyone, including the dog, that it is MY day and I should be treated like a Queen. It is the only day of the year I can be so demanding and self-entitled. I milk it.

Daniel meets his mum, at least on a poster at the ABC

Leigh Sales

ABC Journalist

Mother of Daniel, 2, and James, 9 weeks.

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

I would love a sleep-in, a pastry and a leave pass to go to the movies by myself.

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

They make me laugh every day. And the cuddles.

Is there a gift you really want?

I would like my husband to remember that it’s Mother’s Day because my kids are too little to do anything for me yet themselves. Beyond that, anything is a bonus.

Anything that drives you nuts about the day?

Chrysanthemums – I think they’re the ugliest flower. Give me peonies or irises any day!

Mia and her children

Mia Freedman

Publisher, Mamamia Digital Network

Mother of 3

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

A sleep in. Tea and home-made cards in bed. And freedom. Freedom to go for a run, read in bed, muck around on Facebook. Just some hours where I’m not responsible for anyone or anything.

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

Talking to them! Just mucking around whether we’re watching Masterchef together or the conversations you have in the car or while you’re shopping…..I also love watching my kids interact when they’re immersed in a game and nobody is fighting.

Is there a gift you really want?



I’m big on home made cards. Even from my teenager!

Anything that drives you nuts about the day?

Are you kidding? It’s the best day if the year. All the good bits without any of the existential angst of your birthday.

Caitlin with her children at a school Mother’s Day reception this week

Caitlin O’Loan

Founder/director Cocom Communications

Mother to Sophia, 11, and Hugo, 8.

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

My ideal day is one where I haven’t had to make breakfast lunch or dinner! And I really go crazy having to clean up the breakfast lunch and dinner I haven’t cooked!

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

I really enjoy when we all come together at the end of the day and talk about the best part our day, you really feel connected and that’s what family is about.

Is there a gift you really want?

I love the school mothers day stall gift, whatever it is, be it, a coffee mug emblazoned with a corny saying or some brown plastic beads, the children are beside themselves with delight presenting their purchase wrapped in cellophane, it’s just a priceless moment for me!

Is there anything that drives you nuts about the day?

No, but it should be weekly.

Karen’s youngest daughter makes gnocchi at home with mum

Karen Martini

Chef, restaurateur, author and Channel 7 presenter

Mum of 2 girls, aged 6 and 7

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

A sleep-in would be great.

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

Their sense of humour and ability to have fun wherever they are. And the fact that all members of the family now can enjoy a good book from time to time.

Is there a gift you really want?

I love a self-portrait with ‘I love you mum’ or something they have made, but will accept diamonds if I must.

Anything that drives you nuts about the day?

Crumbs in bed does drive me nuts. I tend to have the covers pulled right up at all times during the in bed brekkie ritual.

Tracy & her girls

Tracy Lines

Owner, Tracy Lines Creative

Mother of Evie 6 & Stella 3

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

As a surprise trip to somewhere hot and exotic is probably not on the cards, Simplicity is key. A lie in, then kids jumping into bed for tea and toast..and hanging out all day doing whatever feels like fun. Definatley no thinking, planning, cooking , tidying or cleaning.

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

They make me laugh out loud and are all very thoughtful. The girls love an occasion and will be so excited.

Is there a gift you really want?

No gift needed. Just to be acknowledged with a beautiful hug and an ‘I love you mum’

Is there anything that drives you nuts about the day?

Oh I imagine, the ‘perfect day’ starts off as love and light in the morning, ends up with the girls squabbling and annoying each other by the evening, which is when my husband takes them to bed and I read a magazine in the bath.

Melinda and her two youngest boys at school for a Mother’s Day celebration this week

Melinda Conrad

Company director & Businesswoman

Mother of 3 boys

What’s your ideal Mother’s Day?

A sleep in, followed by cuddles in bed with a presentation of lovingly crafted artwork and cards. I’m expecting lots of glitter, semi-dried glue and if I’m lucky, feathers. Fergus has already told me that he expects me to cry when I read the card he’s giving me! Can’t wait.

What’s the thing you enjoy most about your family?

Family meals and holidays together when we have good chats about life

Is there a gift you really want?

To me mother’s day isn’t about physical gifts, but rather about acknowledging the role a mother plays in the family, and in my case, the role of being the sole woman in the house!

I’m different to the role men play in their life, and I want them to always respect their mother and appreciate the role women play in the world.

Is there anything that drives you nuts about the day?

Ideally, no one would fight by 8:30am, but as a mother of 3 boys, I’m not foolish enough to expect that.

