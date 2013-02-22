Photo: Wikimedia Commons

These are hard times for Atlantic City, which recently recorded its sixth consecutive year of falling gambling revenues and saw an ambitious new casino prepare for bankruptcy.You can blame the economic downturn as well as the rise of competing casinos in neighbouring states.



Hurricane Sandy didn’t help either. The casinos were ordered to remain closed for almost five full days, and lost an estimated $5 million in gambling revenue combined each day.

But you know what? The “World’s Playground” is still an awesome place to visit, with plenty of exciting new attractions aimed at targeting leisure travellers instead of gamblers, and revitalizing its boardwalk. Atlantic City is also getting buzz from HBO’s hit show, Boardwalk Empire.

