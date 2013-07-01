MOBILE INSIGHTS: Top Apps Draw Twice The Revenue On Apple's App Store Versus Google Play

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Apple Retains Its App Monetization Edge (Distimo)

The 50th best grossing app in the App Store for iPhone generated $12,000 in the U.S. on an average day in May, versus $10,200 on the iPad and $6,600 on Google Play. Distimo also found that an app in the top 10 free chart for the App Store generated 72,000 U.S. downloads a day in May.Nokia Is Buying Out Siemens To Become A Big Player In Mobile Infrastructure (The Guardian)

Nokia is spending 1.7 billion euros to take complete control of Nokia Siemens Networks. This will make Nokia a heavyweight in the world of telecom equipment and infrastructure and shift the company’s centre of gravity away from the mobile consumer. Read >

Google Is Developing An Android Game Console (Wall Street Journal)

It is also working on a digital watch. Microsoft’s Xbox showed how important a video game console could be to owning the living room. Furthermore, with the ubiquity of smartphones and tablets, there is no reason for platform operators not to integrate across every computing and entertainment device. Read >

3.5 Inch Screens Account For The Majority Of Mobile Browsing (51Degrees.mobi)

They accounted for nearly 55% of traffic. Despite the hype of big screens and phablets, they have made a relatively small dent in mobile browsing. Read >

BlackBerry Shipped 6.8 Million Smartphones In The Second Quarter (Business Insider)

Only 2.7 million were on the BlackBerry 10 platform. Additionally, it only shipped “approximately” 100,000 PlayBook tablets. Read >

Apple Filed For The iWatch Trademark In Japan (Bloomberg)

The June 3 filing was made public last week. Read >

Android 4.3 Is Available To Test (TechCrunch)

But only for Galaxy S4 owners. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.