Top Android Developer Quits Google (GOOG)

The engineering director who helped Google (GOOG) create its mobile operating system Android is leaving the company to join recession-friendly Coupons Inc. as CTO.



In an interview with the WSJ, Steven Horowitz said after “spending so much time and energy” on Android, he was glad to move on. The Android group at Google is now less focused on the operating system itself and working more on porting it to new types of mobile devices and even TVs and netbooks, Horowitz said.



