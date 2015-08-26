A chart from the Ashley Madison data shows which elite American universities have the most cheaters

The leaked Ashley Madison data has given us a lot of insights into the cheating habits of people around the world.

We’ve learned which cities have the most cheaters and which American states like to cheat the most. And we’ve even learned which three zip codes in America were the only ones without Ashley Madison accounts.

But now the data analysts at Dadaviz have taken the cheating microscope to America’s most elite universities. The chart below shows how many Ashley Madison accounts were registered with email addresses connected to the top 20 schools in America (for instance @cornell.edu).

This data will obviously capture mostly current students or professors — and those brazen enough to use their official emails to try and cheat.

But even so, the differences are interesting to mull over. The difference between MIT (116) and CalTech (a mere 17), which are often regarded as culturally similar, is particularly striking. Cornell leads both the entire Ivy League and the rest of the field by a large margin (of course, it does have more students), with Columbia and Stanford in second and third.

See the full chart below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.