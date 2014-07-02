The 23 Trendsetters Who Decide What's Cool In America

The fashion industry is filled with designers, celebrities, journalists, stylists, and executives vying for influence.
We’ve selected the best of the best and created a list of who determines what’s cool in the U.S.
Some of the people who made the list are controversial public figures who move fashion trends based on what they wear. Others are executives who run multibillion-dollar companies.
Everyone on the list is a magnate in their own right.
Ahrendts solidified Burberry's position as one of the most aspirational brands in the world. Apple created the position just for her; she's responsible for all the merchandise in the company's 400 stores and website. She's expected to wield influence as Apple explores the wearable-gadgets market.
Source: Getty / Ian Gavan
Business at Amoruso's trendy e-commerce site has been booming, partly thanks to Amoruso's impeccable style. Through her new book, #GIRLBOSS, Amoruso has become an inspiration to edgy women everywhere.
Source: Youtube/Pandodaily
Blasberg is a Renaissance man for the modern age. His website MrBlasberg.com features fashion and social commentary, best-dressed lists, and documents his extensive world travels. His social circle includes actress Emma Watson and model Karlie Kloss.
(Blasberg, right)
Source: David X Prutting and Keith Tiner, BFA
As editor of Lucky, Chen has a more approachable style than her boss at Conde Nast, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. She imparts fashion advice several times a day on Twitter.
Source: AP Images
Fargo is the 'luxury department store's chief trend spotter, ambiance master and gatekeeper of style,' according to Time. The designs that Fargo selects often end up being emulated at other department and specialty stores.
Source: AP Images
Friedman's opinion on runway shows is the one that matters most. As the new style critic at The New York Times, her influence on major fashion designers dictates trends that end up in national retail stores.
Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
By the time she was 12, Gevinson was a popular fashion blogger who frequented runway shows. The 18-year-old continues to be a style influence through her online magazine Rookie. In addition to fashion and beauty, the site discusses feminism and women's issues.
Source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Grey-Yambao hails from the Philippines and is widely considered to be one of the most prominent celebrities online. His blog, Bryanboy, features witty fashion commentary that has earned him a cult following. Grey-Yambao is often seen at fashion shows, sometimes sitting front row alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
(Grey-Yambao, right)
Source: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr is the modern supermodel. While she cut ties with Victoria's Secret last year, Kerr has scored fashion campaigns with H&M, Wonderbra, and Reebok. Kerr has an Instagram following of 4.2 million people.
Source: Jaguar Land Rover
Karlie Kloss is one of the most prominent models in the world right now, thanks to her Victoria's Secret Angel fame. Her bob haircut has also been widely copied. Kloss is also trying her hand at designing: She just launched a sunglasses line with Warby Parker.
Source: Getty Images
Lenihan's investments are changing the way we buy things online. His investments include ahalife.com, a curated luxury retail platform, and Tommy John, which is reinventing men's underwear. His investments are on the forefront of the e-commerce industry.
Source: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
As CEO of Urban Outfitters Group, Hayne controls what the namesake, Free People, and Anthropologie brands sell. Hayne recently hired a new design team and has said that the brand's look could change entirely this year.
Source: Urban Outfitters
These beloved child actresses are now major style icons. Their couture label, The Row, has widespread critical acclaim. The twins opened the brand's first store this year. The designers also have a teen line at JCPenney called Olsenboye.
Source: Cindy Ord/ Getty Images
Fast-fashion giant Zara is often the first chain to offer runway styles to mass market. Because Ortega tightly controls his distribution line, the company can offer cutting-edge fashion much more quickly than competitors.
Source: Xaume Olleros, Getty Images
Everyone from Urban Outfitters to Nordstrom is trying to replicate Lululemon's gym chic. As the company grows in popularity and influence, Poseley's role overseeing product makes her a big influencer. The company has started branching into regular casualwear with its &Go line.
Source: YouTube
As an investor in fashion companies, Rosen helps decide which fashion brands are expanded to the masses. His most recent success is popular megabrand Alice + Olivia.
Source: Reuters
Schuman is widely credited as the modern inventor of street-style photography. His relatable style tips and awesome photography have made waves in the fashion world. He's done advertising campaigns for DKNY Jeans and Gap.
Source: Wikipedia
For years, Diane von Furstenberg has been famous for her fabulous dresses. But now the designer is charged with making Google Glass look more appealing to the masses. Her designs could influence the wearable gadget for years to come.
Source: Getty Images
Kanye West: musician, entrepreneur, designer; Kim Kardashian West: reality-TV star, businesswoman, fashion designer
This year, Vogue called the Wests the most talked-about couple in the world. The pair famously appeared on the cover of the magazine. Both stars are revered for their style. Fashion designers have said that Kim Kardashian is more of a sales driver than Kate Middleton.
Source: Getty/Harry How
Guido Palau is responsible for creating many runway hairstyles of the past decade. His looks for Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, and many others have become national trends. He does consulting for Redken.
Source: Guido Palau on YouTube
