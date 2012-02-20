TOP ALERT: Men Are Binging On Purses, Bracelets, And Umbrellas... For Themselves

Well, the economic recovery was nice while it lasted, but it must be over, because you only see these kinds of stories in the moments before it all goes blamo again.



The NYT’s Stephanie Clifford reports:

Bracelets. Bags. Hats. Umbrellas. Men are buying so many accessories that some forecasters predict sales growth for men’s clothing and accessories during the first three months of this year will set a 20-year high.

“That guy had been away for a while during the tougher times,” said David Witman, general merchandise manager of Nordstrom’s men’s division.

To get traditional women’s accessories to appeal to men, some designers are giving them manly names and styles. That’s not really a bracelet; it’s wristwear. And that’s not a purse, nor the dreaded murse, but a holdall.

A “holdall,” really?

Here’s a picture of a man holding a $625 Belstaff Holdall from Mr Porter:

Photo: MrPorter.com

(Via Jen Westhoven)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.