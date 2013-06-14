Top 9 Places To Eat In Eastern Suburbs Sydney According To Real Spending Data

Dining out: Shutterstock
If you’re single, male and renting in Sydney’s affluent Eastern Suburbs, you’re likely to have dined at Melbourne-born Vietnamese restaurant Miss Chu.
According to UBank’s PeopleLikeU site, which combines government statistics with about a billion NAB and UBank transaction records, 30-35 year old yuppies in Paddington, Bondi, Darlinghurst, Randwick and Bronte typically spend $136-$158 a month dining in restaurants and cafes.
Business Insider Australia used the tool too look at the most popular restaurants – defined as where people made the most purchases – among single men who earned $100,000-$150,000 a year.
Miss Chu was a clear favourite, racking up the most purchases from people in four of the five suburbs.
The 9 most popular restaurants were:
1. Miss Chu, where people spent $46-$54 a meal
2. Steakhouse Hurricanes Restaurant, where people spent $75-136
3. Mrs Sippy, where people typically spent $74
4. Beach Burrito, popular in Bondi and Bronte and costing an average of $40
5. Chat Thai, the most popular restaurant for Randwick residents with an average spend per visit of $59
6. Chiswick Restaurant, popular among Paddington residents who typically spent $204
7. Fish and chips specialist The Fish Shop, popular among Darlinghurst residents who typically spent $82
8. The Winery Surry Hills, with an average spend of $97
9. Bavarian Bier Cafe, popular in Randwick with an average cost of $84
More on the PeopleLikeU site.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.