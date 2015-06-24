The 9 countries with the largest amount of entrepreneurs

Getty 43 year old street barber Mr Voi, poses for a portrait as he waits for customers at his roadside barber shop on July 20, 2013 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Running your own business has its perks — more control, no boss and choice of working hours.

In the UK and US entrepreneurs are associated with startups. But in some countries, becoming self-employed is a necessity rather than a dream. You have to make your own opportunities when there are not many jobs available.

According to research by UK based business networking group Approved Index, the United States ranks 41st in the world for total number of entrepreneurs, who make up 4.3% of the population. Meanwhile, Britain ranks 37th with 4.6%.

The number is calculated by the percentage of the population that owns or co-owns a new business and has paid salaries or wages for 3 or more months.

The countries that made the top spots with the most entrepreneurs are going through a commercial revolution.

“In countries where the economy is poorer, or where unemployment rates are high, citizens turn to starting their own small businesses where they see opportunity,” said Trilby Rajna of Approved Index. “

I am South African and will never forget the makeshift cardboard photo booth pitched outside the traffic department in Cape Town.

“All that was needed was a camera, a portable printer and a plain wall. People like myself who had forgotten to bring ID photos along for their licence were queuing up outside. It was an excellent idea.”

Check out what countries made the list below»

9. Chile -- considered one of South America's most stable and prosperous nations around 11% of the population choose to work for themselves. Here a big seminar on Chile based startups is underway. 8. Botswana -- 11.1% of the population is an entrepreneur, setting up swathes of stalls to bring in personal business. 7. Jamaica -- 11.9% are self-employed and many are street vendors. However, the government has pushed for greater adoption of entrepreneurial ideas when it comes to technology. 6. Angola -- 12.4% of the population work for themselves. Street sellers 'zungueiros' for male and 'zungueiras' for female, make up a large portion of the self-employed. Traffic jams directly help these workers in pushing their products. 5. Vietnam -- around 13.3% of the country are self-employed. Vietnam is famed for its prolific stalls and 'street barbers' as pictured here. 4. Cameroon -- 13.7% of the country is self-employed and many are in the service and food industry. 3. Brazil -- 13.8% are entrepreneurs and are predominantly single person vendors. Almost half of the entrepreneurs are women. 2. Thailand -- 16.7% of the country work for themselves and transportation is one of the biggest sectors. Tuk tuks - or rickshaws - are staple ways of getting round the city and can earn you a decent wage in tourist heavy areas. 1. Uganda -- a massive 28.1% of the population are entrepreneurs, capitalising on the freedom that comes with shirking off decades long rule by dictatorship. Many of the self-employed are seeing their businesses expand due to the country's recently laid fibre optic that connects even remote villages to the internet. Now you've seen this ... Check out 11 ways to embarrass yourself in London»

