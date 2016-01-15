These 9 Airbnb properties are the hardest to get into because they're so popular

Airbnb has become popular partly because people can open up their exquisite (or strange) properties around the world.
When Airbnb looked at its own data to determine the most wished-for properties, it shows that its guests are lusting after the spectacular and the eccentric.
From a Pirates of the Carribbean-themed retreat near Los Angeles to a treehouse overlooking the rolling hills of Tuscany, here are the 9 most wished-for rentals on Airbnb:
No. 9: Sometimes it's all about location and price. This mini-loft in the heart of Rome rents for $41 a night, a cheap price that's made it a hit among Airbnb users visiting Italy.
No. 8: Nicknamed the mushroom villa by the people in Bali, Indonesia, this house comes with its own turquoise pool. Its views from the bedroom of the palm trees and a sliver of the ocean also gave it a nickname of the treehouse. For $76, its guests find the views and the budget hard to beat.
No. 7: Located in a canyon northwest of LA, the Pirates of the Caribbean house has doubled as both a rental and a set for a music video. The tropical-themed guest house is set on a property filled with mini waterfalls and pools, including a waterfall next to the Jacuzzi. There's a brand new teepee on site, and the owner will lend you his surfboard so you can take advantage of the waves at a nearby beach, an eight-minute drive away.
No. 6: This mushroom dome shaped cabin is hidden in the woods in Aptos, California. Tucked onto a 10-acre property, its large deck is shaded by oak trees. Guests sleep under the geodesic dome in a loft inside, but take advantage of the hiking outside.
No. 5: Airbnb users are crazy for this treehouse overlooking the hills in San Salvatore Monferrato, Italy. The region is also known for its wine, and the house comes with an old wine cellar carved into the ground hundreds of years ago.
No. 4: Built entirely out of natural materials, the Cob Cottage on Mayne Island, British Columbia, is rural retreat. A 20-minute walk from the beach, Airbnb guests describe it as staying in a sculpture and rave about the fresh eggs and farm life that make it a little escape.
No. 3: 20 minutes away from the famous Duomo, this treehouse in Florence, Italy, is a different way to experience Tuscany. Casa Barthel is on an Italian family's compound, and they're happy to share everything from their kitchen garden to tennis court with guests. Its small village outside has the basics, but its location is close to both Florence and Siena, making it great for small day trips.
No. 2: Designed as a pair of seashells, Casa Caracol in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, carries the theme both inside and out. Everything from the shower heads to the headboard are crafted out of shells or to look like one. The property also comes with its own private pool, or there is a beach across the street.
No. 1: An escape in Atlanta, this tree house is the most wished for destination on Airbnb. The three separate tree houses connect the bedroom with the living room with an outdoor sitting area. You're not relegated to a weekend in the woods with a visit though since it's in the heart of Atlanta's downtown.
