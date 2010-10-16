Top 9 Subplots Of The American League Championship Series

Photo: AP
Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is tonight. The New York Yankees may be the Wild Card winner—which means they won’t have home field advantage – but the Texas Rangers look like the underdogs against the highly paid, highly accomplished defending champs.But like all great baseball contests, it’s the game within the game that makes it so riveting. There are other story lines to follow besides hits and runs. From the phenomenal starting pitching taking on legendary sluggers hitting in home run friendly parks, the ALCS promises to be a thrilling duel.
Forget the World Series--after 49 years in baseball, they've never made it this far.
The Rangers traded him away in 2007 and used that deal to build a winner. Time to show them what they missed out on?
The most important member of the Rangers' cause, Lee will be a free agent next year, and everyone expects the Bombers to make him an offer he can't refuse.
When the team declared bankruptcy this summer, they still owed the Yankee third baseman $25 million from his gargantuan 2001 contract.
Everyone's pulling for the recovering addict to reach the pinnacle of baseball's elite and earn another ginger ale shower.
Another dominant performance from the MVP of last year's ALCS, and he could claim that crown.
It takes more than one pitcher to win a 7-game series. Can the Game 1 starter get Texas off on the right foot and back up Cliff Lee?
He's not ageing well at shortstop, but two more World Series wins and he ties Mickey Mantle.
The Ballpark at Arlington and New Yankee Stadium are two of the most homer-friendly parks in the majors. Expect to see some fireworks.
