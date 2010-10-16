Top 9 Subplots Of The American League Championship Series

Photo: AP

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is tonight. The New York Yankees may be the Wild Card winner—which means they won’t have home field advantage – but the Texas Rangers look like the underdogs against the highly paid, highly accomplished defending champs.But like all great baseball contests, it’s the game within the game that makes it so riveting. There are other story lines to follow besides hits and runs. From the phenomenal starting pitching taking on legendary sluggers hitting in home run friendly parks, the ALCS promises to be a thrilling duel.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.