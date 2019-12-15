Trump complained about the US dollar's strength throughout 2019 — but these 8 major currencies were even stronger

REUTERS/Fredy Builes A member of the Technical Investigation team holds a negative of a hundred-dollar bill used to print fake dollars in Caldas town in Medellin April 29, 2010.

President Trump complained about the US dollar’s strength several times in 2019, but eight major currencies are set to outperform the dollar this year.

The US dollar index (DXY) is up more than 1% year-to-date, rising despite summer recession fears and trade war tensions.

Here are the eight major currencies to gain more value against the dollar in 2019, from the Singapore dollar to the Russian ruble.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

President Trump railed against the US dollar’s relative strength through much of 2019, but eight major currencies are on track to outperform the dollar this year.

The US dollar index DXY is up roughly 1.2% in the year-to-date, surging in strength despite summer recession warnings and continued trade war tensions. It performed best against the Turkish lira this year, a Bank of America note comparing major currencies said Friday.

Trump reportedly asked White House aides to look into ways to devalue the American currency in early July. A weaker dollar would give the US an advantage in international trade, but currency manipulation would also cut into the country’s reputation abroad. Trump even critiqued China in the summer for how its central bank allowed the yuan to slip below a key psychological level in early August.

Here are the eight major currencies that outperformed the US dollar in 2019, ranked in ascending order. Performance is as of December 11.

8. Singapore dollar

Getty Images / Gavin Hellier Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, illuminated at night, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Asia – stock photo

Performance against US dollar: 0.4%

7. Taiwanese dollar

Getty Images

Performance against US dollar: 0.7%

6. Japanese yen

REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

Performance against US dollar: 1.0%

5. Indonesian rupiah

Performance against US dollar: 2.5%

4. Mexican peso

Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS A man arranges Mexican 5 Pesos Hidalgo silver coins at currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 15, 2018.

Performance against US dollar: 2.8%

3. British pound

Reuters FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

Performance against US dollar: 3.4%

2. Canadian dollar

REUTERS/Mark Blinch The new Canadian 100 dollar bills made of polymer are placed in glasses of juice, cola and water in Toronto November 14, 2011.

Performance against US dollar: 3.5%

1. Russian ruble

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin Russian artist Vasily Slonov attaches a banknote as he creates an artwork depicting a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin based on a layer of U.S. dollars, Russian and Soviet roubles at his workshop in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, November 13, 2014.

Performance against US dollar: 10.2%



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







We just got a stark warning that the US economy is slowing as trade tensions persist









In the wake of its recent crisis, the Fed boosts repo operations to calm lending worries before the new year









A leaked memo suggests Amtrak is considering airline-style changes to its ticketing policies, including nonrefundable fares and change fees





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.