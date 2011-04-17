Top 6 List: Celebs With The Worst Money Problems

Photo: AP

The rich and famous are just like us. Even if they are winning awards left and right, earning six-, seven- or eight- figure incomes and releasing platinum records galore, they still manage to get into financial messes and don’t know how to get out. Here are some of the latest examples:

1. Who is the meanest girl in town these days? It might be the credit card companies when it comes to dealing with LiLo’s debt. Lindsay Lohan’s not-so-much-to-speak-of career can’t pay for her expensive partying habits. She has even resorted to stealing high-end jewelry, whether to seek attention or because of serious brokeness. Lohan had $600,000 in credit card debt in 2010, according to Radar Online, and was reportedly 2 months late on her $11,500-a-month rent until her landlord threatened to evict her, according to TMZ. Perhaps Lohan can apply her disciplined eating habits to a more structured financial plan? We all know she knows how to get skinny.

2. Rihanna mentions masochism in a number of her songs. “I try to run but I don’t wanna ever leave,” she sang in “Love the Way You Lie Part 2” with Eminem. She allegedly tried to run from a debt to her personal trainer, too, according to The Frisky. She hired a $1,500-a-day trainer and did not pay the $30,000 bill, the trainer told news media.

3. Corey Haim might have gotten famous too early, without learning how to handle his money. Haim was “The Most Famous teenager in the world,” and got addicted to drugs at 15. Heim was remembered for his famous movie ” Lost Boys.” He died broke at age 38 after what authorities called an accidental drug overdose. In 1997, he was $100,000 in debt — partially in credit cards — with an additional $100,000 owed in taxes. He was so desperate that in 2001 he tried to sell his hair and one of his molars on eBay.

4. Tori Spelling — Was it Daddy’s help all along? Tori’s dad, Aaron Spelling, created the popular American drama series Beverly Hills 90210. At the time everybody said the only reason she was even on the show was because it was her dad’s show — I mean, she played the only character of the show that was saving her virginity until marriage. She certainly played daddy’s little girl — how much did he help her out with her finances in real life? As soon as Tori started her own show, she went broke. I guess too much plastic surgery and shoes do not do a body or credit card good. Tori, like a good girl that she is, got it together. Donna Martin might be daddy’s little girl after all.

5. Courtney Love is said to be the “most controversial woman in rock history.” The credit card companies might agree with this, and certainly do not love dealing with her. Love was sued by American Express in 2009 over $350,000 in unpaid bills. Love, for her part, claimed identity theft And it’s possible she could be a fraud victim. Celebrities can be tempting targets for identity theives.

6. Jay-Z — this one took me by surprise. He is certainly raking in the cash in real life. He is one of the most successful hip hot artist and entrepreneurs in American history, worth over $450 million. Even so, for some reason he keeps getting himself into some financial blunders. Excess might be his problem. 20-two private jet flights totaling $137,485 is expensive. He couldn’t pay this bill. ESPN reported that he was asked to reimburse the $50,000 fine levied on the Nets by the NBA after he visited the University of Kentucky locker room right after the WIldcats got a spot in the NCAA Final Four. (As a part-owner of the Nets, Jay-Z is barred from having contact with intercollegiate basketball players.)

