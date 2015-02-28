Here's the top stock held by each of the 50 biggest hedge funds

The 50 largest hedge funds increased their exposure to stocks by 1% in the fourth quarter, according to Factset.

Most hedge funds (85.4%) held US stocks as at the end of the fourth quarter, and Apple was the largest holding of the aggregate portfolio.

“At the sector level, the 50 largest hedge funds had the largest aggregate holdings in the Information Technology (18.2%) and Consumer Discretionary (16.5%) sectors at the end of the fourth quarter,” FactSet’s John Butters wrote in a note Thursday.

“During the quarter, the funds added exposure in aggregate in eight of the ten sectors, led by the Health Care, Consumer Staples, and Industrials sectors. The only two sectors in which the 50 hedge funds decreased exposure in aggregate were the Consumer Discretionary and Telecom Services sectors.”

Here’s the table showing the holdings from the top 50 hedge funds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.