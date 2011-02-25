Top Five Rallying Biotech Stocks Being Snapped Up By Insiders

Compiled by Alexander Crawford:



The following is a list of five biotech stocks in rally mode, currently trading above their 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages. In addition, all of these stocks have, on average, seen more insider buying than insider selling over the last two years (excluding exercised options).

For each company we’ll list the average number of shares purchased by insiders in the open market over the last two years, and its percentage of shares outstanding.

Based on the enthusiasm of insiders, this list might offer an interesting starting point for your own analysis. Full details below.

Insider data sourced from Fidelity, moving average, short float, and performance data sourced from Finviz, recent developments sourced from Reuters.

List sorted by avg. insider purchases as a percentage of shares outstanding.



1. Medivation, Inc. (MDVN): Market cap of $575.94M.

Moving Averages: The stock is currently 2.94% above its 20-day MA, 5.03% above its 50-day MA, and 36.99% above its 200-day MA.

Insider Buying: Insiders bought an average of 188,146 shares over the last two years (0.54% of 34.57M shares outstanding).

Other Sentiment Data: Short float at 5.27%, which implies a short ratio of 4.6 days. The stock has lost -53.35% over the last year.

Recent developments: Announced positive, new, follow-up data from the company’s Phase I-II study of MDV3100, used to fight advanced prostate cancer (Feb. 2011).

2. Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL): Market cap of $1.26B.

Moving Averages: The stock is currently 17.88% above its 20-day MA, 31.56% above its 50-day MA, and 113.7% above its 200-day MA.

Insider Buying: Insiders bought an average of 241,350 shares over the last two years (0.22% of 108.99M shares outstanding).

Other Sentiment Data: Short float at 7.74%, which implies a short ratio of 4.06 days. The stock has gained 76.42% over the last year.

Recent developments: Announced FY11 revenue guidance below analysts’ estimates (Feb. 2011). Announced encouraging interim data from the company’s Phase II study of Cabozantinib, used to treat prostate cancer (Feb. 2011).

3. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI): Market cap of $332.22M.

Moving Averages: The stock is currently 0.98% above its 20-day MA, 1.1% above its 50-day MA, and 37.13% above its 200-day MA.

Insider Buying: Insiders bought an average of 40,625 shares over the last two years (0.08% of 50.49M shares outstanding).

Other Sentiment Data: Short float at 9.08%, which implies a short ratio of 5.06 days. The stock has gained 41.81% over the last year.

Recent developments: Announced initiation of Phase I study of Apaziquone, used to treat bladder cancer (Jan. 2011). Announced submitting a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for the injection formula of FUSILEV, used to treat colorectal cancer (Jan. 2011).

4. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JAZZ): Market cap of $920.46M.

Moving Averages: The stock is currently 4.28% above its 20-day MA, 11.49% above its 50-day MA, and 80.32% above its 200-day MA.

Insider Buying: Insiders bought an average of 7,954 shares over the last two years (0.02% of 38.92M shares outstanding).

Other Sentiment Data: Short float at 5.69%, which implies a short ratio of 3.3 days. The stock has gained 149.47% over the last year.

Recent developments: Announced a newly issued patent for Xyrem, an oral solution to treat narcolepsy (Dec. 2010).

5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Market cap of $3.13B.

Moving Averages: The stock is currently 1.3% above its 20-day MA, 5.25% above its 50-day MA, and 28.52% above its 200-day MA.

Insider Buying: Insiders bought an average of 4,538 shares over the last two years (0.01% of 89.96M shares outstanding).

Other Sentiment Data: Short float at 11.4%, which implies a short ratio of 13.51 days. The stock has gained 39.96% over the last year.

Recent developments: Announced submitting a Biologics licence Application to the FDA for VEGF Trap-Eye, used to treat age-related macular degeneration (Feb. 2011). Announced initiation of a Phase III clinical trial of VEGF Trap-Eye (Jan. 2011).

