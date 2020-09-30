There are now 1.5 million podcasts on Spotify. Here's what Australians are actually listening to.

(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Spotify has listed the top five podcasts on its platfrom in Australia.

The list includes The Squiz and The Betoota Advocate Podcast.

It comes as September 30 marks International Podcast Day.

Listened to a podcast lately?

September 30 marks International Podcast Day and Spotify has revealed the top five podcasts on its platform in Australia.

Podcasts have become increasingly popular, with Spotify growing from 450,000 to 1.5 million podcasts in under 12 months. The platform has seen a 100% rise in podcast listening hours in Australia in 2020.

Plus, the number of weekly podcast listeners in Australia has risen 50% over the last three years.

According to a recent Spotify report, Australian millennials and Gen Zers find it easier to feel connected to a community through digital platforms, particularly when going through a period of self-discovery.

“Two-thirds of Australian podcast fans said it’s easy to feel emotionally connected to a host and that tuning in is like listening to a friend,” the report added.

Across Australia, the top podcast categories include comedy, society and culture, news and politics, lifestyle and health and of course, music. Across the top five, most are news podcasts.

Here are the top five podcasts in Australia:

From The Newsroom The podcast from news.com.au that covers breaking news, politics and pop culture in around five minutes. The Quicky News Update The daily podcast from women’s media group Mamamia on “news with women in mind”. Squiz Today This podcast comes out each weekday at 6am, giving you a rundown of the daily news headlines. 7:00 AM Another daily news podcast making it to the list is 7AM from the publishers of “The Monthly” and “The Saturday Paper”. The Betoota Advocate Podcast Rounding out the top five list is this offering from the team behind the satirical news website The Betoota Advocate.

