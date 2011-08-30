The 5 Most Expensive Stores In America

Data-analysis startup Bundle has teamed up with Citibank to come up with a list of most expensive stores in America:



5. Maxfield, Los Angeles is well known and loved for its exquisite range of men’s and women’s accessories. The average receipt price at the store is $2,258.

4. Akris, New York City is known for its tailor-made women’s clothing with traditional cuts which is created with luxurious fabrics. . The average receipt price of the store comes to $2,649.

3. Loro Piana, Boston specialises in its own brand of clothing for both men and women. The average receipt here comes to $2,818.

2. Giorgio Armani, New York City which sells its flagship products in its opulent boutique gets average sale receipts amounting to $2,881, putting on the number 2 position.

1. And the most expensive shop in America is the one that crossed the $3,000 average receipt price. The Oscar De La Renta is located at New York City with an average bill coming to a staggering $3,217! No wonder it is considered to be one of the best-known couturiers in the world.

This post originally appeared at Luxurylaunches.

