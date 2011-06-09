The Five Best Futuristic Car Designs From Luxury Automakers

Photo: ConceptCarz.com
It’s hard to predict what type of car we’ll all be looking at in the next few years; mainly, because car designers keep very hush, hush about what they’re cooking up, and partly because the car, as an entity, is constantly changing.Here’s a stab a predicting the future with the top futuristic car designs.
Odd name, designed by a man with an equally odd and hard to pronounce name, the Leonin by Tudoran Liviu was actually the fifth winner in the Peugeot design competition.
Apparently, the name derives from the behaviour of a lion -- yeah, ok -- and it comes with the of-the-moment hybrid engine.
The futuristic design is one thing, but the way it utilizes its technology is another; as it's very much 2011-style.
The Leonin would be capable of around 500km with a top speed of about 160 km/h. But of course, this is just speculative as the Leonin has been produced -- yet, anyway.
So, how much for one? Well, if the oddly named designer wanted to put it into production, word is it would cost you from €18,000 to €25,000 -- which is pretty decent for such an attractive design.
Ooo, ooo, ooo, ooo, ooo, ooo. Ooo, ooo, ooo, a few more oooos, oooo and a final oooo.
Perhaps the aforementioned ooo-fest was a little over the top, but it's that type of reaction that comes hand in hand with the design of the very special Lexus 'Minority Report' concept car.
Essentially, it's a Lexus but not like you know it. With a high performance, two-seater layout, this muscular beast was said to be available by 2054 -- which just so happens to be the year Minority Report is set in.
It's unlikely, then, that the Lexus super-sexy car will ever get built, but why not? They've obviously made one, they've gone to the expense of designing one for a film, and be in no doubt, if you saw that thing driving down the street, you'd take notice.
Come-on, Lexus, and do us all a favour and produce this car! We'd even let you off with getting rid of the LFA.
Only a concept on paper, but the Mazda Shinari is the future design direction for Mazda.
The Japanese firm has said that the Shinari will form the blueprint from which its car designers will take inspiration, direction and house style.
The Shinari concept gives us a rare glimpse into the future for a car manufacturer's design ethos. It's that so-called 'house style' that will become evident in the up-and-coming Mazda models, and with such a good looking base for the clever people to work from, you'd imagine the cars are going to be very exciting, indeed.
Expect to see bits and pieces of this car scattered all over future Mazda models.
To all the budding car designers out there that are desperate to find success, you can take some inspiration from this chap's work.
He's created the most wonderful depiction of what he believes a future Ferrari should look like -- and who are we to argue?
Just look at the thing; it's like a mix between a current F1 car, the Batmobile and a Scud-missile. It is sex on wheels, Jessica Alba naked and Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton all rolled into one. Well played mystery car designer, Kazimdoku.
There are no pictures, no real stats or no real evidence that it will ever exist, but the so-called 'Mega Mac' from Woking-based McLaren could become the future face of supercars.
And it's all thanks to McLaren's brave and bold claim -- that it will be faster than the Bugatti Veyron.
The news that McLaren were building a replacement for its F1 road car broke last week and the internet has been buzzing with excitement.
Will the Mega Mac define car design like the F1 did nearly 20 years ago? We'll have to wait and see, but would you bet against them?
