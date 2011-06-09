The Five Best Futuristic Car Designs From Luxury Automakers

Odd name, designed by a man with an equally odd and hard to pronounce name, the Leonin by Tudoran Liviu was actually the fifth winner in the Peugeot design competition.

Apparently, the name derives from the behaviour of a lion -- yeah, ok -- and it comes with the of-the-moment hybrid engine.

The futuristic design is one thing, but the way it utilizes its technology is another; as it's very much 2011-style.

The Leonin would be capable of around 500km with a top speed of about 160 km/h. But of course, this is just speculative as the Leonin has been produced -- yet, anyway.

So, how much for one? Well, if the oddly named designer wanted to put it into production, word is it would cost you from €18,000 to €25,000 -- which is pretty decent for such an attractive design.