Top 5 Cyber Monday Men's Fashion Deals

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals can be found via ShopStyle Australia, but to help ease the burden of trawling though millions of products, we’ve found 5 of the best retailer deals to take advantage of today. From Asos to J Crew to MATCHESFASHION.COM, let’s take a look.
1. MATCHESFASHION.COM
This luxury British e-tailer is a must-shop destination for men who appreciate established and emerging designers.
Pictured: T shirt, approx $210, Raf Simons from MATCHESFASHION.COM.
Offer: Up to 50% off Autumn/Winter stock, including brands such as Acne Studios, Helmut Lang and A.P.C.
2. Saks Fifth Avenue
One of the most prestigious and trusted department stores in the US with a who’s who of designers.
Pictured: Shirt, approx $70, Michael Kors from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Offer: Up to 50% off a selection of menswear and accessories, plus free express shipping on orders over USD $100.
3. J. Crew
Think of J. Crew as your one-stop-shop for everything your wardrobe craves, from suits to chinos and everything in between.
Pictured: Suit jacket, approx $338, J. Crew.
Offer: 30% off everything, plus an extra 40% off sale products.
4. East Dane
Shopbop’s brother site mixes high-end with heritage brands for a truly unique online offering.
Pictured: Jeans, approx $270, A.P.C. from Shopbop.
Offer: 15% off orders of $250+, 20% off orders of $500+, 25% off orders of $1000+.
5. Asos
Not only can you find affordable fashion at Asos, but the mesnwear selection also includes brands such as Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein.
Pictured: Pants, $30, Asos.
Offer: 20% off everything.
* Disclosure: Shopstyle Australia is owned by Allure Media, which publishes Business Insider Australia.
