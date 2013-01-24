South America Has Been Hiding Some Seriously Great Places To Retire

Of Spain's cities on this side of the ocean, Cartagena, Colombia, is often recognised as the most beautiful, with a lot to offer potential expats or retirees.

As colonial cities go in the Americas, some would argue that Cartagena is king. It is one of the world's few remaining walled cities, has been largely restored, and is very well preserved.

You'll be impressed by the number of shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Cartagena combines the best of old Spanish America with the richness of the Caribbean. The courtyards and narrow streets are old Spain, while the bright colours of the houses add a Caribbean flair.

The traditional Colombian cuisine on offer in places like Cafetería Bocaditos may be reminiscent of Madrid, but the women walking about with giant trays of fresh fruit balanced on their heads remind you that you're on the shores of the Caribbean.

Plus, Cartagena offers a number of attractive beach areas that attract large numbers of expats. These beach areas are not in the historic centre, but a few minutes away by cab.

Thinking more practically, the infrastructure in this area is great, with drinkable water, well-maintained streets, cable TV, high-speed Internet, and a convenient international airport just minutes away.

The weather in Cartagena is either warm and dry or warm and humid, depending on when you go. (May through November tends to be humid.)

One downside to retirement in Cartagena can be the tourist annoyances--the ever-present vendors trying to sell you something, the scamming moneychangers, and, at times, the numbers of tourists themselves.

Early-risers can avoid this by exploring places before 9 a.m. Also, if you don't like typically hot Caribbean weather, then Cartagena wouldn't be a good choice for you.