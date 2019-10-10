These are the 5 companies Bank of America just added to its quarterly list of top climate-change stock picks

Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Bank of America Merrill Lynch added five companies to its list of “primer picks” companies in the climate change space.

Sunnova Energy and Albany International are first-time entries for the climate change segment, while the other three had graced the list before.

A company must be rated “buy” by the bank and have “high or medium exposure” to the climate change theme to be included as a primer pick, the note said.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch added five companies to its list of “primer picks” related to climate change efforts.

The bank published the fourth-quarter update to its primer picks list Tuesday, adding 63 companies in total. The list covers industry themes including big data, robotics, education, and space.

Sunnova Energy and Albany International are new entries for the climate change segment, while the other three had graced the list before. BAML removed four companies from the theme. Current members include Tesla,Amazon, and Alphabet.

A company must be rated a “buy” by BAML and have “high or medium exposure” to its respective theme to be included as a Primer Pick, the note said.

Here are the five companies added to the bank’s list of climate change primer picks, by descending market cap.

Read more: Dyslexic, failing at school, and partially blind: How Larry Hite overcame the odds to become one of the most successful self-made stock traders using a strategy that’s ‘accessible to anybody’

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Market Cap: $US119.4 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 35%

Sub-sector: Semiconductors

Theme exposure: Medium

Synopsys (SNPS)

Market Cap: $US20.4 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 62%

Sub-sector: Energy Efficiency – Internet of Things

Theme exposure: Medium

Albany (AIN)

Market Cap: $US2.61 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 36%

Sub-sector: Energy Efficiency – Industrials

Theme exposure: High

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Market Cap: $US1.42 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 12%

Sub-sector: YieldCo

Theme exposure: High

Sunnova Energy (NOVA)

Market Cap: $US786.9 million

Year-to-date performance: down 17%

Sub-sector: Solar

Theme exposure: High

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.