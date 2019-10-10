These are the 5 companies Bank of America just added to its quarterly list of top climate-change stock picks

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch added five companies to its list of “primer picks” companies in the climate change space.
- Sunnova Energy and Albany International are first-time entries for the climate change segment, while the other three had graced the list before.
- A company must be rated “buy” by the bank and have “high or medium exposure” to the climate change theme to be included as a primer pick, the note said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch added five companies to its list of “primer picks” related to climate change efforts.
The bank published the fourth-quarter update to its primer picks list Tuesday, adding 63 companies in total. The list covers industry themes including big data, robotics, education, and space.
Sunnova Energy and Albany International are new entries for the climate change segment, while the other three had graced the list before. BAML removed four companies from the theme. Current members include Tesla,Amazon, and Alphabet.
A company must be rated a “buy” by BAML and have “high or medium exposure” to its respective theme to be included as a Primer Pick, the note said.
Here are the five companies added to the bank’s list of climate change primer picks, by descending market cap.
Texas Instruments (TXN)
Market Cap: $US119.4 billion
Year-to-date performance: up 35%
Sub-sector: Semiconductors
Theme exposure: Medium
Synopsys (SNPS)
Market Cap: $US20.4 billion
Year-to-date performance: up 62%
Sub-sector: Energy Efficiency – Internet of Things
Theme exposure: Medium
Albany (AIN)
Market Cap: $US2.61 billion
Year-to-date performance: up 36%
Sub-sector: Energy Efficiency – Industrials
Theme exposure: High
Clearway Energy (CWEN)
Market Cap: $US1.42 billion
Year-to-date performance: up 12%
Sub-sector: YieldCo
Theme exposure: High
Sunnova Energy (NOVA)
Market Cap: $US786.9 million
Year-to-date performance: down 17%
Sub-sector: Solar
Theme exposure: High
