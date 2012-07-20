Top 5 Bonus Deals for End of Summer Savings

Between summer camps and summer gas prices, spending can peak along with the heat. For shoppers looking to spend wisely and maximise the value of their dollar, online rewards malls and cash back bonuses are easy and efficient tools.



Many credit cards offer bonuses in cash back and rewards for using the card on in-store purchases, but these same credit cards often garner even more points and more cash from online purchases. The only requirement is that consumers log in online through their credit card’s website, instead of going directly to their desired retailer’s website. The extra step of visiting the card company’s online shopping portal takes only seconds more, however, and is easily worth the time. Rewards and cash back bonuses vary significantly from credit card to credit card, retailer to retailer, so below we’ve highlighted some of the better deals for the summer.

Home Improvement Stores

Summer can mean time for outdoor projects and home revamping. Chase’s Ultimate Rewards Mall is one of the best deals online and features monthly specials for specific stores. This month, July, showcases Lowe’s, offering a whopping 10 bonus points per dollar spent at Lowe’s online store.

Outdoor Gear

Summer trips and activities mean gearing up with the right stuff, and with kids outgrowing clothes from last year and equipment lost in closets, summer means spending money. Thankfully shopping online through rewards malls can lessen the pain of some of these purchases, as American Airlines’ AAdvantage Shopping offers 4 bonus miles per dollar spent at Cabela’s online store, and shopping through the Wells Fargo Earn More Mall will grant a customer 5 bonus points per dollar spent at Bass Pro Shops.

Large Retailers

Sometimes the best place to shop for a picnic or barbecue is a one stop store complete with grills, food, utensils, and just about everything else. Capital One’s Perk Central allows its cardholders to receive 5 bonus points per dollar spent at Target.com. Shoppers who favour Sears.com can earn 3% cash back through the Citi Bonus Cash centre, as well.

Concerts and Sports Events

Outdoor concerts and baseball games are popular ways to spend warm summer evenings, and with tickets often purchased online for these events anyways, there’s really no excuse for not utilising rewards malls. Marriott ShopMyWay Mall offers 7 bonus points per dollar spent by its cardholders on ticketsnow.com, and Choice Hotels Privileges Mall offers 5 bonus points per dollar for shoppers on the site. For those who want to suit up with their favourite team’s colours, Bank of America WorldPoints Mall nets its users 5 bonus points per dollar on Mlb.com/shop.

Books and Movies

From a good book on the beach to a summer action movie blockbuster, good deals can be had on summer entertainment. ShopDiscover offers a very nice 10% cash back on Fandango.com, and Amtrak Guest Rewards Shopping allows for 10 bonus miles per dollar spent on Fandango as well. Barnes and Noble’s online store will help consumers pocket 5 bonus points per dollar on purchases of $45 or more, and 4 bonus points per dollar on smaller buys if they shop through Capital One’s Perk Central. Perk Central conveniently awards 5 bonus points per dollar on Books-A-Million.com too.

These are only a small sampling of the deals available online for smart shoppers, however. Hundreds of other retailers have relationships with card companies, and consumers can benefit greatly from their purchases simply by travelling through their card company’s online portal rather than going directly to the retailer’s store.

To make it easier to compare, NerdWallet’s Online Discounts tool offers shoppers a comprehensive view of these bargains, with search functions by both retailer and reward mall, and full side-by-side comparisons of rewards mall deals.

