The Top 5 Phones For AT&T

With new phones coming out seemingly every day, keeping up with the latest and greatest can be daunting.
Noah and Mike gave us their favourite choices, but what about the best devices on each of the four major U.S. carriers?
During the course of the next week I’ll be bringing you the Top 5 phones from Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T. Let’s begin with the nations largest GSM carrier, AT&T.
I've been a bit hard on RIM recently, and deservedly so. My dirty secret though, is that in my pocket right now is pearl white BlackBerry Torch that I've been using as my daily driver for a few weeks now. I can't help it.
For every OS crash and slow down that happens, I come back to the sweet, sweet e-mail and all is instantly forgiven. I missed the amazing physical keyboard, and the camera quality is pretty amazing.
RIM certainly has their issues, and may not even be around in a few years, but for now, I'm hooked on Crack(berry).
I'll admit it, I'm a sucker for Windows Phone 7. Whenever people ask me why, I can't really put my finger on it. Maybe it's the buttery smooth UI, the growing app support, or the surprisingly awesome virtual keyboard?
Whatever it is, the HD7S really impressed me, and deserves a place on this list. Once it gets a taste of Mango, this phone is only going to get better.
(The HD7S was picked over the Samsung Focus because I prefer a larger 4.3-inch screen. However, the 4-inch Super AMOLED display on the Focus makes it a great WP7 option).
Despite being a year old, the iPhone 4 still packs an incredible punch, thanks largely to a slick operating system an incredible array of applications.
We've written about this guy like it was going out of style. At this point, you already know how you feel about it.
While this beast may be lacking that coveted second core, it's incredible 4.5-inch Super AMOLED Plus steals the show. For a phone that should feel downright gigantic, the Infuse manages to feel slim and great in the hand, despite its massive screen real estate.
For everyday usage the phone was incredible fast, and its 1,750 mAH battery gave it easily enough juice to last you 24 hours.
Sure it's only using Android 2.2 and yeah it has TouchWiz, but I'm a sucker for screen real estate, and nothing comes close to bridging the tablet phone gap like the Infuse. (Plus, have you seen our awesome Infographic?)
