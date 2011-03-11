The Forbes‘ list of billionaires is nice if one wants to see who have the highest wealth in the world.



However, if one wants to see who made the most money in 2010, then we need the change in wealth during 2010.

Insider Monkey, your source for free insider trading data, compiled the list of billionaires and their net worth in 2009 and 2010, and found out the hottest billionaires of 2010. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates couldn’t make the list.

Here are the top 40 billionaires who made the most in 2010:

Rank Name Net Worth Change in Wealth 1 Carlos Slim Helu & family $74 B 20.5 2 Sheldon Adelson $23.3 B 14 3 Bernard Arnault $41 B 13.5 4 Aliko Dangote $13.8 B 11.7 5 Larry Ellison $39.5 B 11.5 6 Rinat Akhmetov $16 B 10.8 7 Alisher Usmanov $17.7 B 10.5 8 Mark Zuckerberg $13.5 B 9.5 9 Alexei Mordashov $18.5 B 8.6 10 Vladimir Lisin $24 B 8.2 11 Iris Fontbona & family $19.2 B 8.2 12 Vladimir Potanin $17.8 B 7.5 13 Georgina Rinehart $9 B 7 14 Viktor Vekselberg $13 B 6.6 15 German Larrea Mota Velasco & family $16 B 6.3 16 Oleg Deripaska $16.8 B 6.1 17 Amancio Ortega $31 B 6 18 Robin Li $9.4 B 5.9 19 Jeff Bezos $18.1 B 5.8 20 Horst Paulmann & family $10.5 B 5.5 21 Gautam Adani $10 B 5.2 22 Li Ka-shing $26 B 5 23 Stefan Quandt $10.7 B 5 24 Luis Carlos Sarmiento $10.5 B 4.9 25 Johanna Quandt $9.8 B 4.8 26 Cher Wang & Wenchi Chen $6.8 B 4.8 27 Leonid Mikhelson $9.1 B 4.7 28 Mikhail Prokhorov $18 B 4.6 29 Charles Koch $22 B 4.5 30 David Koch $22 B 4.5 31 Liang Wengen $8 B 4.4 32 Dhanin Chearavanont $6.5 B 4.4 33 Andrey Melnichenko $8.6 B 4.2 34 Christy Walton & family $26.5 B 4 35 David Thomson & family $23 B 4 36 John Paulson $16 B 4 37 Beny Steinmetz $6 B 4 38 Sammy Ofer & family $10.3 B 3.8 39 Richard Kinder $7.4 B 3.8 40 Gennady Timchenko $5.5 B 3.6

