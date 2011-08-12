Top 4 Small Business Ideas

If you’re not making as much as you would like in your current job or you’re worried about the potential of being jobless, starting your own small business may be a good idea for you. Some of the best businesses have started out of as a part-time job while the entrepreneur continued to work somewhere else. The benefits of a small business are numerous. You are your own boss so you can work your own hours, around your own schedule, and manage your business the way you think is best. If this sounds like something you’re interested in, then here are some up and coming industries for you to consider!



1. Internet Services. These days many tasks can be performed over the internet: online tutoring, website development and search engine optimization, even marketing work. There are a multitude of tasks that can be performed solely online, and if you have a computer, an internet connection, and a desire to do something on the computer, you can probably have your own internet business. To get started, the first step would be to identify a skill you have that you think will benefit other people. Maybe you are fluent in another language and interested in translation or maybe you are a great editor of personal statements for college applications, any of these tasks can become a profitable business! After that, all you have to do is market yourself and find some clients!

2. Organic. Right now, organic products and exercise are very big industries. Consumers are interested in living healthier lifestyles, including better foods, vitamins, and more exercise. If you have an interest in nutrition or are skilled in personal training, a business in the field of healthy living may be just for you. This is something you can do either from afar by developing diets and training plans or by one-on-one activity.

3. Senior Care. Senior citizens are one of the fastest growing groups of people in the United States, and the number of senior citizens is only predicted to keep going up. As a result, there are more and more people interested in senior care services. Your business could be something as simple as cooking meals to deliver to seniors or as involved as being a personal assistant and running errands and giving rides. Any help is beneficial to the elderly, especially when their own family members find it difficult to care for all of the necessities. A senior care business is a good opportunity for the compassionate with people skills.

4. Personal Services. Personal services can run the gambit from personal assistants to finding potential employees for businesses. As people become busier, they frequently “farm out” jobs to others who specialize in a certain activity. For example, babysitting and nanny agencies do all the legwork so parents can hire a qualified professional, employee staffing companies too offer employers the option of interviewing people who are already screened for job compatibility, even someone to handle travel for a business can be a big benefit. The key here is to find an area where people frequently need help, such as planning travel or hiring employees. The more time consuming the activity, the more likely consumers will want to hire someone to take care of that task. In the end, it’s a win-win when you provide the service and build up your own connections in that activity and the client gets a time consuming task accomplished with ease.

There are many different types of businesses out there, some requiring specialised expertise and some not, so don’t worry if you’re not sure what you want to do, there’s a type of business for you! The benefits of running your own business are numerous, especially because it provides a great back-up option if you find yourself without a job or if you decide that your current position isn’t what you want. Maybe one of these ideas will work for you!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.