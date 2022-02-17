A local foodie took me to 3 of the best barbecue spots in Charleston, and I was blown away by all the flavors

- I spent an afternoon eating barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina, with KJ Kearney.
- We went to two of his favorite spots together: Home Team BBQ and Lewis Barbecue. I visited the third, Rodney Scott’s, on my own.
- After spending time eating and talking barbecue, I thought each was even better than I had expected.
One of my goals was to eat as much barbecue as I could and experience the different menu items and recipe nuances each spot had to offer.
The only challenge was that I had just two days to do it in Charleston.
The educator and South Carolina native posts short videos on Instagram and TikTok explaining information about specific people and foods that are important to the history of the American palate.
Kearney told me his personal top three barbecue joints, and since he currently lives in the area, I knew I wanted to have him come along for the ride.
He said that this eatery has mastered the art of entertaining without allowing the food to suffer as a consequence of high customer volume.
But, we were also there to try the wings.
When we got to the restaurant, I saw that they were the very first item listed on the menu. We ordered a small portion (six wings) for $10.50, which came with a side of Alabama white sauce.
“I always advise people, no matter what you do, eat the meat first, then sauce it,” Kearney said. “Because if you just dump sauce on it, you don’t know if it’s good or not.”
So that’s what we did.
These chicken wings were coated in a crust of brown sugar, which is something I’d never tried before. Kearney said it’s what makes them so iconic, and I agree. While the flavor of it wasn’t overpowering, I was able to smell it right away as I brought the wing close to my face to take a bite.
The brown sugar makes for a unique texture, and then you get hit with the flavor that’s almost caramel-like. Kearney pointed out that the brown sugar cuts a lot of the spice that’s in the rub.
Each restaurant will do Alabama white sauce differently, he said, so always taste before you use it.
“The hash and rice is a big deal in the South, but a lot of people who aren’t from the South, they have strong opinions on it,” Kearney said. “So if you’re going to taste some Southern stuff, let’s go for it.”
As we dove in, he explained that it’s basically chopped pork and rice. “It’s not complicated at all,” he said. Though it will probably be a little different everywhere you order it.
After tasting it plain, we then tried it with different sauces, each of which completely changed the flavor profile. The meat was soft but had some chunkier bits throughout, and it acted as a binding agent for the rice plated underneath it.
The mac and cheese had some crushed peppercorn in the recipe, which we could see just by looking at it. The cheese was saucy and silky in texture, and tasted like gourmet white cheddar Velveeta — in my opinion, that’s a wonderful thing.
We also tried the brisket, which was moist and savory with undertones of smokey flavor. It tasted great when piled high with a scoop of mac and cheese.
The meat and bone on the ribs held together when I picked one up, but I didn’t have to tear into it too much to get the two components to separate. They had an outer layer that acted as that sticky, chewy part, but the meat underneath was moist and traditional in flavor.
I got the feeling that this could be a great game-day hangout spot for anyone looking to eat well and get slightly rowdy with fellow diners.
For Kearney, Lewis is “love by association.”
“I have had so many good times while eating their food,” he said. “For example, it’s the place I had real pastrami for the first time.” (As a New Yorker, I felt it was my responsibility to return the favor and tell him what I thought about this classic NY deli food. But more on that later.)
At Lewis, there’s more of a Texas flair to the barbecue served up from behind a counter. Kearney said the brisket is revered as some of the best in the city, and even Food + Wine magazine called it “some of the best Texas brisket you could ever hope to find on Carolina soil.”
So we went with the central-Texas-style classic (priced at $27 per pound), a single Texas hot guts sausage ($6), coleslaw ($3.50), mac and cheese ($4), and the pastrami ($28 per pound), which was listed as a Thursday special. The plate came with slices of white bread and a large pile of pickles.
We started this tasting with the sausage. “Is it delicious? Yes, this is delicious. Am I gonna come here for this? No. Not me, anyway,” Kearney said.
He did say that taking a bite with a pickle or mac and cheese at the same time changed it up and made it more appealing to his palate. But Kearney warns anyone looking for a spicy sausage that it’s probably not going to be as hot as you’re expecting.
The casing on this sausage was super thick and snappy, so for anyone who is into the snap factor like I am, this link delivers.
We then tried the brisket, which we found to be a bit drier than the one at Home Team, though still delicious and flavorful. The layer of fat wasn’t as aggressive as it sometimes can be, and it added moisture to the top layer of meat.
In my opinion, it’s very good. The flavor that hit the back of my mouth was spot-on for how I’m used to pastrami tasting. Initially, though, it had notes that reminded me more of Southern barbecue, and I think that had to do with the fact that it was probably cooked in the same place the brisket was cooked. But that’s what made it unique. I think it’s New York pastrami made for a Southern palate, which was really cool to experience.
Kearney was blown away. I promised him a trip to Katz’s Delicatessen in NYC next time he travels up north.
We tried the sides in conjunction with the meats. The coleslaw was light and vinegar-based, which paired well with the rich, fatty meats, and the mac and cheese was more dry than saucy like it had been baked, whereas I thought Home Team’s was cooked in a pot.
It reminded me of the delis in New York, which made the pastrami make sense in my mind.
There were two separate bars as well. One looked like a pick-up window and the other had stools for customers to sit and socialize.
We ate our meal outside on the picnic tables right next to the pit room.
“No. 1, it’s rare that he’s here,” he said. “No. 2, he’s in the barbecue hall of fame! You don’t get that every day. And No. 3, the food has gotten progressively better.”
Kearney said that when the downtown restaurant first opened, he wasn’t very impressed by the food. But now, he says it’s exponentially more delicious.
Kearney told me that in speaking with Scott once, he learned that the quality has improved because the chef and cookbook author was able to figure out how to properly scale his business — keeping quality and quantity equally high.
I had spent the entire day before with Scott himself, asking for cooking tips and learning how he runs his restaurant, so that’s when I got to try all of his food for myself.
I agreed and would add the whole-hog pulled pork to that list.
Scott’s wings are purposefully not fall-off-the-bone, but I found that I didn’t have to try too hard to pull the meat off either. His signature rub is both spicy and savory and lends itself well to the chef’s small variety of sauce options. The meat was juicy when I tried them and I could have easily made my way through an entire rack.
Biting into Scott’s smoked wings was a moment I hope not to forget anytime soon. They were dry on the outside and so moist inside. There was no coating other than seasoning, and a quick dip into the fryer sealed in all the flavor.
Having gone through a tasting with Scott, I would say his baked beans, banana pudding, and potato salad stood out to me as top contenders. The beans have bits of meat in them, the banana pudding was inspired by his mother’s recipe and is sweet without being overwhelming, and the potato salad had the perfect texture balance of creamy and chunky, in my opinion.
While diners can feel like they’re really getting a restaurant experience, it’s also an efficient way for Scott to keep up with the large crowds that come in for lunch and dinner daily.
Barbecue is an art form and a labor of love. So it makes sense that the flavors and influences will change depending on who is cooking it. Regardless, there were things I loved about each menu.
Sampling from different restaurants all within the same city was a great way to experience the nuances in cooking and in what happens when people take their own experiences and apply them to the same meal or dish. You always get something slightly different, and it makes sense that the idea of barbecue has made its way into regional food spaces all around the country.
“America being a melting pot of people, it’s also a melting pot of cuisines,” Kearney said. “And barbecue is, like, foolproof. You can mess it up, but the idea, the concept, is foolproof. We have meat, we have fire, we have sauce — let’s put it together. You can’t really go wrong with that.”
