A local foodie took me to 3 of the best barbecue spots in Charleston, and I was blown away by all the flavors

Kearney said he comes here for the smoked chicken wings, and I can totally see why.

Kearney told me that he goes to Home Team exclusively for the smoked wings.

When we got to the restaurant, I saw that they were the very first item listed on the menu. We ordered a small portion (six wings) for $10.50, which came with a side of Alabama white sauce.

“I always advise people, no matter what you do, eat the meat first, then sauce it,” Kearney said. “Because if you just dump sauce on it, you don’t know if it’s good or not.”

So that’s what we did.

These chicken wings were coated in a crust of brown sugar, which is something I’d never tried before. Kearney said it’s what makes them so iconic, and I agree. While the flavor of it wasn’t overpowering, I was able to smell it right away as I brought the wing close to my face to take a bite.

The brown sugar makes for a unique texture, and then you get hit with the flavor that’s almost caramel-like. Kearney pointed out that the brown sugar cuts a lot of the spice that’s in the rub.