This HUGE Chart Shows Why All Fashion Retailers Should Be On Pinterest

Campalyst, a social media marketing measurement firm, released a report on social media use by the internet’s top 250 online retailers, almost 100 of which aren’t on Pinterest.The data, which was collected from mid-April through May 2, shows the dominance of fashion retailers on Pinterest.



Four of the top five most followed retailers on Pinterest are fashion retailers.

Furthermore, the top six most followed clothing stores (Nordstrom, Barney’s, Vera Bradley, Neiman Marcus, Gap, and Urban Outfitters) account for roughly 40% of the total followers amongst the top 250 retailers.

Given the staggering dominance of fashion on Pinterest you have to wonder why Abercrombie & Fitch, Aéropostale, Coach, J. Crew, Ralph Lauren, Talbots, and Tiffany & Co. are all still missing on the social media site, which encourages readers to post pictures, oftentimes of goods they want.

It’s not surprising fashion retailers dominated the list of most followed given Pinterest’s absurdly disproportionate user base, which could be as high as 97% female.

In addition to major fashion retailers, Apple, the third largest online retailer, is still absent from Pinterest.

Of note, Target launched its own page after Campalyst finished collecting data and now has over 2,000 followers.

You can click to enlarge this chart, but it’s so ridiculously massive that the best way to see it is to right-click with your mouse, save the image to your desktop, and then view it with your regular image viewer.

Top 250 retailers ranked by Pinterest followers.

Note: Retailers without Pinterest accounts (i.e. zero followers) were excluded from this chart to make it smaller.



