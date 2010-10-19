The 25 Newspapers Google Likes Best

Leah Goldman
newspapers

There are various metrics by which to gauge a newspaper’s online influence and authority.

Pageviews is one of them. Monthly online visitors is another.

But as Jeremy Porter suggests in a post on Journalistics, “Few metrics illustrate true authority on the Web more than Google’s PageRank,” which calculates the importance of a website by counting the amount of times it is linked to by other sites. In other words, the more a website is linked to, the higher its PageRank score, and the more authority it has.

Porters broke down the top 25 US newspapers by their PageRanks.

The New York Post

PageRank: 5/10

Note: Google PageRank calculates the importance of a website on a 1-10 scale based on the number of in-bound links it gets.


The Oakland Tribune

PageRank: 5/10

The San Jose Mercury News

PageRank: 5/10

The Seattle Times

PageRank: 6/10

The Petersburg Times

PageRank: 6/10

The Plain Dealer (Cleveland)

PageRank: 6/10

The Dallas Morning News

PageRank: 7/10

The Chicago Sun Times

PageRank: 7/10

Detroit Free Press

PageRank: 7/10

Houston Chronicle

PageRank: 7/10

The Arizona Republic

PageRank: 7/10

The Oregonian

PageRank: 7/10

The Star Ledger (New Jersey)

PageRank: 7/10

The San Diego Union-Tribune

PageRank: 7/10

Newsday (Long Island)

PageRank: 7/10

The Wall Street Journal

PageRank: 8/10

Los Angeles Times

PageRank: 8/10

Washington Post

PageRank: 8/10

USA Today

PageRank: 8/10

Chicago Tribune

PageRank: 8/10

NY Daily News

PageRank: 8/10

Philadelphia Inquirer

PageRank: 8/10

San Francisco Chronicle

PageRank: 8/10

StarTribune (Minneapolis)

PageRank: 8/10

The New York Times

PageRank: 9/10

