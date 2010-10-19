The 25 Newspapers Google Likes Best

There are various metrics by which to gauge a newspaper’s online influence and authority.



Pageviews is one of them. Monthly online visitors is another.

But as Jeremy Porter suggests in a post on Journalistics, “Few metrics illustrate true authority on the Web more than Google’s PageRank,” which calculates the importance of a website by counting the amount of times it is linked to by other sites. In other words, the more a website is linked to, the higher its PageRank score, and the more authority it has.

Porters broke down the top 25 US newspapers by their PageRanks.

