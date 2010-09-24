Top 25 Undergraduate Programs for Entrepreneurship

Earlier this week we posted the top 25 graduate programs for entrepreneurship. Today we post the best such programs for undergraduates. See below for a refresher on the criteria used to compile the list:The education of an entrepreneur may begin in the classroom, but it’s often the educational environment that determines how well-rounded a program truly is–and what it can help entrepreneurial-minded students achieve.

That’s why The Princeton Review’s annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate programs in entrepreneurship surveys the entire landscape of entrepreneurship programs–from externships and faculty credentials to business plan competitions, affiliated organisations and other critical components. The result is a comprehensive ranking of the top 25 undergraduate and 25 graduate programs, determined by survey data from more than 2,000 institutions.

The ranking is based on the following questions and methodology:

Academics and requirements: Schools were asked if they offer an entrepreneurship major or minor and to specify the courses offered, such as e-business, social entrepreneurship or international entrepreneurship. Other academic requirements–internships, experiential learning and consulting for small-business owners, for example–also affect a school’s ranking.

Students and faculty: Schools were asked what percentage of their total student body was formally enrolled in their entrepreneurship program for the 2009-2010 academic year and what percentage of their total student body was enrolled in an entrepreneurship-related course for the 2009-2010 academic year. They also were asked what percentage of formally enrolled entrepreneurship students in the most recent graduating class had launched a business since graduating, what percentage of those students are still in business and what percentage of the entrepreneurship faculty had started, bought or run a successful business.

Outside the classroom: Schools were asked whether they have partnerships with other schools that allow access to their entrepreneurship program, and how many officially recognised clubs and organisations they offer for entrepreneurship students. They were also asked how many non-curriculum-based activities and competitions they offer in the area of entrepreneurship, as well as how many officially sponsored mentorship programs they have for entrepreneurship students. They also were surveyed about their entrepreneurial scholarship offerings.

David Soto, director of content development for The Princeton Review, conducted the survey from December 2009 through May 2010.

25. Chapman University

centre for Entrepreneurship & Business Ethics
 Orange, California

Tuition: $35,790
2009-10 Enrollment: 126
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 75%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $300,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $20,000

24. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

centre for Entrepreneurial Studies at UNC Kenan-Flagler: Carolina Entrepreneurial Initiative at UNC
 Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Tuition: $22,880
In-state tuition: $6,363
2009-10 Enrollment: 320
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 78.9%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $50,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $50,000

23. University of Wisconsin - Madison

Weinert centre for Entrepreneurship
 Madison, Wisconsin

Tuition: $23,063
In-state tuition: $8,313
2009-10 Enrollment: 61
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 86%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $27,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 6
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $23,250

22. Loyola Marymount University

Fred Kiesner centre for Entrepreneurship
 Los Angeles, California

Tuition: $36,426
2009-10 Enrollment: 257
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 90%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $35,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $11,000

21. University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa

Management Program with Entrepreneurial Track
 Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuition: $19,200
In-state tuition: $7,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 260
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $12,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000

20. Miami University

Miami Institute for Entrepreneurship
 Oxford, Ohio

Tuition: $26,202
In-state tuition: $11,442
2009-10 Enrollment: 406
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $33,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $25,000

19. Drexel University

Laurence A. Baiada centre for Entrepreneurship in Technology
 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuition: $30,900
2009-10 Enrollment: 305
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $350,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $90,250

18. Belmont University

centre for Entrepreneurship
 Nashville, Tennessee

Tuition: $21,270
2009-10 Enrollment: 182
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 86%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $32,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $8,000

17. City University of New York - Baruch College

Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management
 New York, New York

Tuition: $12,450
In-state tuition: $4,600
2009-10 Enrollment: 430
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 88%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $120,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $100,000

16. Lehigh University

Dexter F. Baker Institute for Entrepreneurship, Creativity and Innovation
 Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Tuition: $39,480
2009-10 Enrollment: 546
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 67%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $30,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 13
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $25,000

15. University of Oklahoma

centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
 Norman, Oklahoma

Tuition: $21,628
In-state tuition: $5,660
2009-10 Enrollment: 279
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 75%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $1,120,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $200,000

14. Northeastern University

College of Business, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Group
 Boston, Massachusetts

Tuition: $34,950
2009-10 Enrollment: 540
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 75%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $125,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 1
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $10,000

13. Temple University

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute
 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuition: $20,454
In-state tuition: $11,174
2009-10 Enrollment: 280
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 80%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $270,724
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $39,500

12. University of Arizona

McGuire Entrepreneurship Program
 Tucson, Arizona

Tuition: $21,949
In-state tuition: $6,540
2009-10 Enrollment: 100
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 80%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $20,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $5,000

11. Xavier University

Xavier-Sedler Family centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation
 Cincinnati, Ohio

Tuition: $29,300
2009-10 Enrollment: 80
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 85%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $25,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 2
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $6,000

10. Depaul University

DePaul Entrepreneurship Program
 Chicago, Illinois

Tuition: $26,765
2009-10 Enrollment: 160
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $155,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $20,000

9. Washington University in St. Louis

Skandalaris centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
 St. Louis, Missouri

Tuition: $39,400
2009-10 Enrollment: 865
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $500,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 10
Mentorship programs: 8
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $230,000

8. University of Notre Dame

Gigot centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
 Notre Dame, Indiana

Tuition: $37,970
2009-10 Enrollment: 37
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 94%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $1,750
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $40,000

Syracuse University

Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises
 Syracuse, New York

Tuition: $33,630
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,676
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 92%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $845,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $145,000

6. University of Dayton

L. William Crotty centre for Entrepreneurial Leadership
 Dayton, Ohio

Tuition: $28,700
2009-10 Enrollment: 300
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 89%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $10,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 7
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $100,000

5. University of Southern California

Lloyd Greif centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
 Los Angeles, California

Tuition: $40,384
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,042
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $52,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $60,000

4. Brigham Young University

Rollins centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology
 Provo, Utah

Tuition: $8,840
2009-10 Enrollment: 75
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $15,600
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 11
Mentorship programs: 18
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $176,000

3. Babson College

Arthur M. Blank centre for Entrepreneurship
 Wellesley, Massachusetts

Tuition: $37,824
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,776
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 95%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $42,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 12
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $8,500

2. Baylor University

Baylor Entrepreneurship Program
 Waco, Texas

Tuition: $26,996
2009-10 Enrollment: 260
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $200,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 9
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000

1. University of Houston

Wolff centre for Entrepreneurship
 Houston, Texas

Tuition: $13,643
In-state tuition: $5,213
2009-10 Enrollment: 2,129
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $55,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 9
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $205,000

