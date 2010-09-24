Top 25 Undergraduate Programs for Entrepreneurship

Earlier this week we posted the top 25 graduate programs for entrepreneurship. Today we post the best such programs for undergraduates. See below for a refresher on the criteria used to compile the list:The education of an entrepreneur may begin in the classroom, but it’s often the educational environment that determines how well-rounded a program truly is–and what it can help entrepreneurial-minded students achieve.
That’s why The Princeton Review’s annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate programs in entrepreneurship surveys the entire landscape of entrepreneurship programs–from externships and faculty credentials to business plan competitions, affiliated organisations and other critical components. The result is a comprehensive ranking of the top 25 undergraduate and 25 graduate programs, determined by survey data from more than 2,000 institutions.
Go straight to the list of top 25 undergraduate programs >
The ranking is based on the following questions and methodology:
Academics and requirements: Schools were asked if they offer an entrepreneurship major or minor and to specify the courses offered, such as e-business, social entrepreneurship or international entrepreneurship. Other academic requirements–internships, experiential learning and consulting for small-business owners, for example–also affect a school’s ranking.
Students and faculty: Schools were asked what percentage of their total student body was formally enrolled in their entrepreneurship program for the 2009-2010 academic year and what percentage of their total student body was enrolled in an entrepreneurship-related course for the 2009-2010 academic year. They also were asked what percentage of formally enrolled entrepreneurship students in the most recent graduating class had launched a business since graduating, what percentage of those students are still in business and what percentage of the entrepreneurship faculty had started, bought or run a successful business.
Outside the classroom: Schools were asked whether they have partnerships with other schools that allow access to their entrepreneurship program, and how many officially recognised clubs and organisations they offer for entrepreneurship students. They were also asked how many non-curriculum-based activities and competitions they offer in the area of entrepreneurship, as well as how many officially sponsored mentorship programs they have for entrepreneurship students. They also were surveyed about their entrepreneurial scholarship offerings.
David Soto, director of content development for The Princeton Review, conducted the survey from December 2009 through May 2010.
centre for Entrepreneurship & Business Ethics
Orange, California
Tuition: $35,790
2009-10 Enrollment: 126
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 75%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $300,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $20,000
centre for Entrepreneurial Studies at UNC Kenan-Flagler: Carolina Entrepreneurial Initiative at UNC
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Tuition: $22,880
In-state tuition: $6,363
2009-10 Enrollment: 320
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 78.9%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $50,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $50,000
Weinert centre for Entrepreneurship
Madison, Wisconsin
Tuition: $23,063
In-state tuition: $8,313
2009-10 Enrollment: 61
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 86%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $27,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 6
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $23,250
Fred Kiesner centre for Entrepreneurship
Los Angeles, California
Tuition: $36,426
2009-10 Enrollment: 257
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 90%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $35,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $11,000
Management Program with Entrepreneurial Track
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tuition: $19,200
In-state tuition: $7,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 260
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $12,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000
Miami Institute for Entrepreneurship
Oxford, Ohio
Tuition: $26,202
In-state tuition: $11,442
2009-10 Enrollment: 406
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $33,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $25,000
Laurence A. Baiada centre for Entrepreneurship in Technology
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tuition: $30,900
2009-10 Enrollment: 305
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $350,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $90,250
centre for Entrepreneurship
Nashville, Tennessee
Tuition: $21,270
2009-10 Enrollment: 182
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 86%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $32,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $8,000
Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management
New York, New York
Tuition: $12,450
In-state tuition: $4,600
2009-10 Enrollment: 430
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 88%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $120,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $100,000
Dexter F. Baker Institute for Entrepreneurship, Creativity and Innovation
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Tuition: $39,480
2009-10 Enrollment: 546
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 67%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $30,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 13
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $25,000
centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
Norman, Oklahoma
Tuition: $21,628
In-state tuition: $5,660
2009-10 Enrollment: 279
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 75%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $1,120,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $200,000
College of Business, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Group
Boston, Massachusetts
Tuition: $34,950
2009-10 Enrollment: 540
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 75%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $125,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 1
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $10,000
Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tuition: $20,454
In-state tuition: $11,174
2009-10 Enrollment: 280
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 80%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $270,724
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $39,500
McGuire Entrepreneurship Program
Tucson, Arizona
Tuition: $21,949
In-state tuition: $6,540
2009-10 Enrollment: 100
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 80%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $20,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $5,000
Xavier-Sedler Family centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Cincinnati, Ohio
Tuition: $29,300
2009-10 Enrollment: 80
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 85%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $25,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 2
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $6,000
DePaul Entrepreneurship Program
Chicago, Illinois
Tuition: $26,765
2009-10 Enrollment: 160
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $155,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $20,000
Skandalaris centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
St. Louis, Missouri
Tuition: $39,400
2009-10 Enrollment: 865
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $500,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 10
Mentorship programs: 8
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $230,000
Gigot centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
Notre Dame, Indiana
Tuition: $37,970
2009-10 Enrollment: 37
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 94%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $1,750
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $40,000
Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises
Syracuse, New York
Tuition: $33,630
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,676
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 92%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $845,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $145,000
L. William Crotty centre for Entrepreneurial Leadership
Dayton, Ohio
Tuition: $28,700
2009-10 Enrollment: 300
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 89%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $10,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 7
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $100,000
Lloyd Greif centre for Entrepreneurial Studies
Los Angeles, California
Tuition: $40,384
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,042
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $52,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $60,000
Rollins centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology
Provo, Utah
Tuition: $8,840
2009-10 Enrollment: 75
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $15,600
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 11
Mentorship programs: 18
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $176,000
Arthur M. Blank centre for Entrepreneurship
Wellesley, Massachusetts
Tuition: $37,824
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,776
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 95%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $42,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 12
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $8,500
Baylor Entrepreneurship Program
Waco, Texas
Tuition: $26,996
2009-10 Enrollment: 260
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $200,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 9
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000
Wolff centre for Entrepreneurship
Houston, Texas
Tuition: $13,643
In-state tuition: $5,213
2009-10 Enrollment: 2,129
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $55,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 9
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $205,000
