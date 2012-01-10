PRESENTING: The Top 25 Best Performing Hedge Funds In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine has just released its list of the World’s 100 Richest Hedge Funds.



Topping the list this year as the most profitable hedge fund is so-called “Tiger cub” Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global long/short equity fund, which is also managed by Feroz Dewan.

Tiger Global, which has approximately $6 billion AUM, had an astonishing YTD total return of 45%, according to Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

Coleman, 36, surpassed a field of veteran hedge funders such as John Paulson, Ken Griffin, Robert Mercer and Peter Brown.

You can see the full rankings here, but we’ve pulled out the top 25 large (more than $1 billion AUM) hedge fund performers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.