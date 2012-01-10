PRESENTING: The Top 25 Best Performing Hedge Funds In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine has just released its list of the World’s 100 Richest Hedge Funds.
Topping the list this year as the most profitable hedge fund is so-called “Tiger cub” Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global long/short equity fund, which is also managed by Feroz Dewan.
Tiger Global, which has approximately $6 billion AUM, had an astonishing YTD total return of 45%, according to Bloomberg Markets Magazine.
Coleman, 36, surpassed a field of veteran hedge funders such as John Paulson, Ken Griffin, Robert Mercer and Peter Brown.
You can see the full rankings here, but we’ve pulled out the top 25 large (more than $1 billion AUM) hedge fund performers.
Manager: Bill Hwang
Firm/location: Tiger Asia Management, United States
Strategy: Long/short
AUM: $1.3 billion
2011 Total Return: 8.6%
Manager(s): Nick Bird and Andrew Alexander
Firm/location: MQ Portfolio Management, Australia
Strategy: Long/short
AUM: $1.6 billion
2011 Total Return: 8.6%
Manager: Yan Huo
Firm/location: Capula Investment Management, U.K.
Strategy: Tailrisk
AUM: $2.3 billion
2011 Total Return: 8.6%
Manager: Stephen Feinberg
Firm/location: Cerebus Capital Management, United States
Strategy: Distressed
AUM: $1.2 billion
2011 Total Return: 8.9%
Manager: John Paulson
Firm/location: Paulson & Co., United States
Strategy: Commodities
AUM: $1.2 billion
2011 Total Return: 9.8%
Manager: Patrick McMahon
Firm/location: MKP Capital Management, United States
Strategy: Macro
AUM: $1.2 billion
2011 Total Return: 10.7%
Manager: Alan Howard
Firm/location: Brevan Howard Asset Management, U.K.
Strategy: Macro
AUM: $26.4 billion
2011 Total Return: 10.8%
Manager: John Thaler
Firm/location: JAT Capital Management
Strategy: Long/short
AUM: $2.5 billion
2011 Total Return: 12.7%
Manager(s): Jonathan Hiscock and David Khabie-Zeitoune
Firm/location: GSA Capital Partners, U.K.
Strategy: Quantitative
AUM: $1 billion
2011 Total Return: 13%
Manager(s): Don Brownstein, William Mok
Firm/location: Structured Portfolio Management, United States
Strategy: Fixed Income
AUM: $1.6 billion
2011 Total Return: 13.5%
Manager(s): Don Brownstein, William Mok
Firm/location: Structured Portfolio Management, United States
Strategy: Fixed Income
AUM: $1.6 billion
2011 Total Return: 13.5%
Manager: Robert Gibbins
Firm/location: Autonomy Capital, United Kingdom
Strategy: Macro
AUM: $2.1 billion
2011 Total Return: 13.9%
Manager: Ray Dalio
Firm/location: Bridgewater Associates, United States
Strategy: Macro
AUM: $11 billion
2011 Total Return: 14.9%
Manager(s): Don Brownstein and William Mok
Firm/location: Structured Portfolio Management, United States
Strategy: Fixed Income
AUM: $1 billion
2011 Total Return: 15.7%
Manager(s): Andre Stern, Steve Mobbs and Steven Kurlander
Firm/location: OxFORD Asset Management, U.K.
Strategy: Quantitative
AUM: $2 billion
2011 Total Return: 16.4%
Manager(s): Team Managed
Firm/location: Capital Fund Management, France
Strategy: Multistrategy
AUM: $3.7 billion
2011 Total Return: 16.6%
Manager: Philippe Laffont
Firm/location: Coatue Capital Management, United States
Strategy: Long/short
AUM: $4.7 billion
2011 Total Return: 16.9%
Manager: Ken Griffin
Firm/location: Citadel Investment Group, United States
Strategy: Multistrategy
AUM: $11 billion
2011 Total Return: 17.7%
Manager: Danny Yong
Firm/location: Dymon Asia Capital, Singapore
Strategy: Macro
AUM: $1.6 billion
2011 Total Return: 17.8%
Manager: Ray Dalio
Firm/location: Bridgewater Associates, United States
Strategy: Macro
AUM: $4.4 billion
2011 Total Return: 17.8%
Manager: David E. Shaw
Firm/location: D.E. Shaw & Co., United States
Strategy: Multistrategy
AUM: $7 billion
2011 Total Return: 19%
Manager: Russell Jeffrey
Firm/location: Providence Investment Management, United States
Strategy: Mortgage-backed arbitrage
AUM: $1.3 billion
2011 Total Return: 20.5%
Manager: Team Managed
Firm/location: Capital Fund Management, France
Strategy: Managed Futures
AUM: $2.5 billion
2011 Total Return: 20.9%
Manager: Ray Dalio
Firm/location: Bridgewater Associates, United States
Strategy: Macro
AUM: $53 billion
2011 Total Return: 23.5%
Manager(s): Peter Brown and Robert Mercer
Location: Renaissance Technologies, United States
Strategy: Quantitative
AUM: $7 billion
2011 Total Return: 33.1%
Manager(s): Chase Coleman and Feroz Dewan
Location: United States
Strategy: Long/short
AUM: $6 billion
2011 Total Return: 45%
