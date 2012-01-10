PRESENTING: The Top 25 Best Performing Hedge Funds In The World

Julia La Roche
chase coleman

Bloomberg Markets Magazine has just released its list of the World’s 100 Richest Hedge Funds.

Topping the list this year as the most profitable hedge fund is so-called “Tiger cub” Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global long/short equity fund, which is also managed by Feroz Dewan.

Tiger Global, which has approximately $6 billion AUM, had an astonishing YTD total return of 45%, according to Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

Coleman, 36, surpassed a field of veteran hedge funders such as John Paulson, Ken Griffin, Robert Mercer and Peter Brown.

You can see the full rankings here, but we’ve pulled out the top 25 large (more than $1 billion AUM) hedge fund performers. 

Tiger Asia

Manager: Bill Hwang

Firm/location: Tiger Asia Management, United States

Strategy: Long/short

AUM: $1.3 billion

2011 Total Return: 8.6%

Macquarie Asian Alpha A

Manager(s): Nick Bird and Andrew Alexander

Firm/location: MQ Portfolio Management, Australia

Strategy: Long/short

AUM: $1.6 billion

2011 Total Return: 8.6%

Capula Tail Risk

Manager: Yan Huo

Firm/location: Capula Investment Management, U.K.

Strategy: Tailrisk

AUM: $2.3 billion

2011 Total Return: 8.6%

Cerberus International

Manager: Stephen Feinberg

Firm/location: Cerebus Capital Management, United States

Strategy: Distressed

AUM: $1.2 billion

2011 Total Return: 8.9%

Paulson Gold

Manager: John Paulson

Firm/location: Paulson & Co., United States

Strategy: Commodities

AUM: $1.2 billion

2011 Total Return: 9.8%

MKP Opportunity Offshore

Manager: Patrick McMahon

Firm/location: MKP Capital Management, United States

Strategy: Macro

AUM: $1.2 billion

2011 Total Return: 10.7%

Brevan Howard Master

Manager: Alan Howard

Firm/location: Brevan Howard Asset Management, U.K.

Strategy: Macro

AUM: $26.4 billion

2011 Total Return: 10.8%

JAT Capital

Manager: John Thaler

Firm/location: JAT Capital Management

Strategy: Long/short

AUM: $2.5 billion

2011 Total Return: 12.7%

GSA Capital International

Manager(s): Jonathan Hiscock and David Khabie-Zeitoune

Firm/location: GSA Capital Partners, U.K.

Strategy: Quantitative

AUM: $1 billion

2011 Total Return: 13%

SPM Structured Servicing Holdings

Manager(s): Don Brownstein, William Mok

Firm/location: Structured Portfolio Management, United States

Strategy: Fixed Income

AUM: $1.6 billion

2011 Total Return: 13.5%

BlackRock Fixed Income Global Alpha

Manager(s): Don Brownstein, William Mok

Firm/location: Structured Portfolio Management, United States

Strategy: Fixed Income

AUM: $1.6 billion

2011 Total Return: 13.5%

Autonomy Global Macro

Manager: Robert Gibbins

Firm/location: Autonomy Capital, United Kingdom

Strategy: Macro

AUM: $2.1 billion

2011 Total Return: 13.9%

Pure Alpha I

Manager: Ray Dalio

Firm/location: Bridgewater Associates, United States

Strategy: Macro

AUM: $11 billion

2011 Total Return: 14.9%

SPM Core

Manager(s): Don Brownstein and William Mok

Firm/location: Structured Portfolio Management, United States

Strategy: Fixed Income

AUM: $1 billion

2011 Total Return: 15.7%

OxAM Quant Fund

Manager(s): Andre Stern, Steve Mobbs and Steven Kurlander

Firm/location: OxFORD Asset Management, U.K.

Strategy: Quantitative

AUM: $2 billion

2011 Total Return: 16.4%

Stratus Multi-Strategy Program

Manager(s): Team Managed

Firm/location: Capital Fund Management, France

Strategy: Multistrategy

AUM: $3.7 billion

2011 Total Return: 16.6%

Coatue Capital Management

Manager: Philippe Laffont

Firm/location: Coatue Capital Management, United States

Strategy: Long/short

AUM: $4.7 billion

2011 Total Return: 16.9%

Citadel

Manager: Ken Griffin

Firm/location: Citadel Investment Group, United States

Strategy: Multistrategy

AUM: $11 billion

2011 Total Return: 17.7%

Dymon Asia Macro

Manager: Danny Yong

Firm/location: Dymon Asia Capital, Singapore

Strategy: Macro

AUM: $1.6 billion

2011 Total Return: 17.8%

All Weather 12%

Manager: Ray Dalio

Firm/location: Bridgewater Associates, United States

Strategy: Macro

AUM: $4.4 billion

2011 Total Return: 17.8%

Oculus

Manager: David E. Shaw

Firm/location: D.E. Shaw & Co., United States

Strategy: Multistrategy

AUM: $7 billion

2011 Total Return: 19%

Providence MBS

Manager: Russell Jeffrey

Firm/location: Providence Investment Management, United States

Strategy: Mortgage-backed arbitrage

AUM: $1.3 billion

2011 Total Return: 20.5%

Discus Managed Futures Program

Manager: Team Managed

Firm/location: Capital Fund Management, France

Strategy: Managed Futures

AUM: $2.5 billion

2011 Total Return: 20.9%

Pure Alpha II

Manager: Ray Dalio

Firm/location: Bridgewater Associates, United States

Strategy: Macro

AUM: $53 billion

2011 Total Return: 23.5%

Renaissance Institutional Equities

Manager(s): Peter Brown and Robert Mercer

Location: Renaissance Technologies, United States

Strategy: Quantitative

AUM: $7 billion

2011 Total Return: 33.1%

Tiger Global

Manager(s): Chase Coleman and Feroz Dewan

Location: United States

Strategy: Long/short

AUM: $6 billion

2011 Total Return: 45%

