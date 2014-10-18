The 25 Best Museums In The World, According To Travellers

Museums provide the unique experience of seeing some of the greatest masterpieces of all time close up. Walking the halls of some of the famed museums allow the chance to learn about different societies, ideas, and values.

To celebrate some of the most incredible museums in the world, we have rounded up the winners of the TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards for 2014.

From Bogota to Chicago here are the top 25 museums in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.