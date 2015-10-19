The 25 best business schools if you want to start your own company

When we think about company founders, especially in the tech industry, there is the enduring story of the college dropout.
Legendary founders like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg just couldn’t be contained by college — let alone grad school. But sometimes the foundational knowledge and connections acquired in business school can be useful for a founder.
And business schools are just much better at helping aspiring entrepreneurs. PitchBook tracked business school graduates over the last five years, and found out which ones were churning out founders and companies, as well as raising capital.
Many of the top schools on the list are, unsurprisingly concentrated around hot tech scenes. This includes the more obvious Berkeley and Stanford, as well as other rising hubs like Tel Aviv.
Read on for the 25 best business schools for entrepreneurs:
Entrepreneurs: 71
Companies: 63
Capital Raised: $US370 (in millions)
Entrepreneurs: 83
Companies: 80
Capital Raised: $US1,112 (in millions)
Entrepreneurs: 94
Companies: 84
Capital Raised: $US384 (in millions)
Entrepreneurs: 120
Companies: 117
Capital Raised: $US1,565 (in millions)
Entrepreneurs: 186
Companies: 174
Capital Raised: $US1,267 (in millions)
Entrepreneurs: 327
Companies: 285
Capital Raised: $US4,084 (in millions)
Entrepreneurs: 557
Companies: 497
Capital Raised: $US6,746 (in millions)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.