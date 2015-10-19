The 25 best business schools if you want to start your own company

When we think about company founders, especially in the tech industry, there is the enduring story of the college dropout.

Legendary founders like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg just couldn’t be contained by college — let alone grad school. But sometimes the foundational knowledge and connections acquired in business school can be useful for a founder.

And business schools are just much better at helping aspiring entrepreneurs. PitchBook tracked business school graduates over the last five years, and found out which ones were churning out founders and companies, as well as raising capital.

Many of the top schools on the list are, unsurprisingly concentrated around hot tech scenes. This includes the more obvious Berkeley and Stanford, as well as other rising hubs like Tel Aviv.

Read on for the 25 best business schools for entrepreneurs:

23. HEC Paris

Entrepreneurs: 42

Companies: 42

Capital Raised: $US275 (in millions)

21. Carnegie Mellon

Entrepreneurs: 46

Companies: 42

Capital Raised: $US729 (in millions)

20. IE Business School (Madrid)

Entrepreneurs: 47

Companies: 39

Capital Raised: $US360 (in millions)

19. USC

Entrepreneurs: 51

Companies: 50

Capital Raised: $US460 (in millions)

17. Babson College

Entrepreneurs: 67

Companies: 61

Capital Raised: $US416 (in millions)

16. Duke University

Entrepreneurs: 68

Companies: 66

Capital Raised: $US266 (in millions)

15. University of Texas

Entrepreneurs: 71

Companies: 63

Capital Raised: $US370 (in millions)

14. University of Michigan

Entrepreneurs: 78

Companies: 70

Capital Raised: $US414 (in millions)

13. Tel Aviv University

Entrepreneurs: 83

Companies: 80

Capital Raised: $US1,112 (in millions)

12. London Business School

Entrepreneurs: 94

Companies: 84

Capital Raised: $US384 (in millions)

11. UCLA

Entrepreneurs: 118

Companies: 113

Capital Raised: $US932 (in millions)

10. NYU

Entrepreneurs: 120

Companies: 117

Capital Raised: $US1,565 (in millions)

9. UC Berkeley

Entrepreneurs: 141

Companies: 128

Capital Raised: $US1,253 (in millions)

7. INSEAD

Entrepreneurs: 185

Companies: 165

Capital Raised: $US1,936 (in millions)

6. Columbia

Entrepreneurs: 186

Companies: 174

Capital Raised: $US1,267 (in millions)

3. University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurs: 327

Companies: 285

Capital Raised: $US4,084 (in millions)

1. Harvard

Entrepreneurs: 557

Companies: 497

Capital Raised: $US6,746 (in millions)

