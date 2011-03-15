The Top 25 March Madness-Obsessed Colleges

Bundle
March Madness NCAA Basketball Northern Iowa Missouri Valley Conference

Photo: AP Images

By Mike DangMarch Madness is back! Bundle set out to determine how 25 colleges stacked up with their March Madness obsessions, and rather than blindly determining who’s more bursting with pride (trust us, they’re all equally spirited), we decided to put the money where their mouths are.

We dove into our data and examined which colleges were spending more at bars, restaurants, and travel (to possibly see the games live) during the first two weeks of the tournament, the amount the college spends on its basketball program and the amount of revenue the program hauled in last year per undergraduate student, and average attendance for each of the basketball games last year. Here are our rankings.

Click here to see the colleges →
This post originally appeared at Bundle.com.

25. University of Pittsburgh

• Average attendance per game: 10,289

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $786

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -2 per cent

• Most famous alum: Charles Smith

24. St. John's University

• Average attendance per game: 6,107

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $575

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -8 per cent

• Most famous alum: Chris Mullin

23. Utah State University

• Average attendance per game: 9,792

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $332

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 176 per cent

• Most famous alum: Wayne Estes

22. The University of Tennessee

• Average attendance per game: 19,168

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $676

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -64 per cent

• Most famous alum: Bernard King

21. Kansas State University

• Average attendance per game: 11,884

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $442

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -26 per cent

• Most famous alum: Mitch Richmond

20. Ohio State University

• Average attendance per game: 14,181

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $430

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 44 per cent

• Most famous alum: Jerry Lucas

19. Michigan State University

• Average attendance per game: 14,759

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $486

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 71 per cent

• Most famous alum: Magic Johnson

18. The University of Texas at Austin

• Average attendance per game: 14,629

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $444

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -21 per cent

• Most famous alum: Kevin Durant

17. Purdue University

• Average attendance per game: 13,681

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $257

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 111 per cent

• Most famous alum: John Wooden

16. The University of Texas at El Paso

• Average attendance per game: 8,697

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $336

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 44 per cent

• Most famous alum: Tiny Archibald

15. University of Notre Dame

• Average attendance per game: 8,402

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $485

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 110 per cent

• Most famous alum: Troy Murphy

14. University of Wisconsin-Madison

• Average attendance per game: 17,230

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $651

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -4 per cent

• Most famous alum: Harold E. 'Bud' Foster

13. Duke University

• Average attendance per game: 9,314

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $4,1677

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -40 per cent

• Most famous alum: Christian Laettner

12. University of Nevada-Las Vegas

• Average attendance per game: 13,917

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $552

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 113 per cent

• Most famous alum: Larry Johnson

11. University of Kentucky

• Average attendance per game: 24,111

• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $956

• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -18 per cent

• Most famous alum: Jamal Mashburn

The countdown continues...

See the top 10 March Madness-obsessed colleges at Bundle →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.