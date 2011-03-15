The Top 25 March Madness-Obsessed Colleges

Photo: AP Images

By Mike DangMarch Madness is back! Bundle set out to determine how 25 colleges stacked up with their March Madness obsessions, and rather than blindly determining who’s more bursting with pride (trust us, they’re all equally spirited), we decided to put the money where their mouths are.



We dove into our data and examined which colleges were spending more at bars, restaurants, and travel (to possibly see the games live) during the first two weeks of the tournament, the amount the college spends on its basketball program and the amount of revenue the program hauled in last year per undergraduate student, and average attendance for each of the basketball games last year. Here are our rankings.

Click here to see the colleges →

This post originally appeared at Bundle.com.

25. University of Pittsburgh • Average attendance per game: 10,289 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $786 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -2 per cent • Most famous alum: Charles Smith 24. St. John's University • Average attendance per game: 6,107 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $575 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -8 per cent • Most famous alum: Chris Mullin 23. Utah State University • Average attendance per game: 9,792 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $332 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 176 per cent • Most famous alum: Wayne Estes 22. The University of Tennessee • Average attendance per game: 19,168 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $676 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -64 per cent • Most famous alum: Bernard King 21. Kansas State University • Average attendance per game: 11,884 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $442 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -26 per cent • Most famous alum: Mitch Richmond 20. Ohio State University • Average attendance per game: 14,181 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $430 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 44 per cent • Most famous alum: Jerry Lucas 19. Michigan State University • Average attendance per game: 14,759 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $486 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 71 per cent • Most famous alum: Magic Johnson 18. The University of Texas at Austin • Average attendance per game: 14,629 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $444 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -21 per cent • Most famous alum: Kevin Durant 17. Purdue University • Average attendance per game: 13,681 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $257 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 111 per cent • Most famous alum: John Wooden 16. The University of Texas at El Paso • Average attendance per game: 8,697 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $336 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 44 per cent • Most famous alum: Tiny Archibald 15. University of Notre Dame • Average attendance per game: 8,402 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $485 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 110 per cent • Most famous alum: Troy Murphy 14. University of Wisconsin-Madison • Average attendance per game: 17,230 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $651 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -4 per cent • Most famous alum: Harold E. 'Bud' Foster 13. Duke University • Average attendance per game: 9,314 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $4,1677 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -40 per cent • Most famous alum: Christian Laettner 12. University of Nevada-Las Vegas • Average attendance per game: 13,917 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $552 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 113 per cent • Most famous alum: Larry Johnson 11. University of Kentucky • Average attendance per game: 24,111 • Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $956 • Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -18 per cent • Most famous alum: Jamal Mashburn The countdown continues... See the top 10 March Madness-obsessed colleges at Bundle →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.