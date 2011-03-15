The Top 25 March Madness-Obsessed Colleges

Photo: AP Images
By Mike DangMarch Madness is back! Bundle set out to determine how 25 colleges stacked up with their March Madness obsessions, and rather than blindly determining who’s more bursting with pride (trust us, they’re all equally spirited), we decided to put the money where their mouths are.
We dove into our data and examined which colleges were spending more at bars, restaurants, and travel (to possibly see the games live) during the first two weeks of the tournament, the amount the college spends on its basketball program and the amount of revenue the program hauled in last year per undergraduate student, and average attendance for each of the basketball games last year. Here are our rankings.
• Average attendance per game: 10,289
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $786
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -2 per cent
• Most famous alum: Charles Smith
• Average attendance per game: 6,107
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $575
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -8 per cent
• Most famous alum: Chris Mullin
• Average attendance per game: 9,792
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $332
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 176 per cent
• Most famous alum: Wayne Estes
• Average attendance per game: 19,168
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $676
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -64 per cent
• Most famous alum: Bernard King
• Average attendance per game: 11,884
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $442
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -26 per cent
• Most famous alum: Mitch Richmond
• Average attendance per game: 14,181
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $430
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 44 per cent
• Most famous alum: Jerry Lucas
• Average attendance per game: 14,759
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $486
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 71 per cent
• Most famous alum: Magic Johnson
• Average attendance per game: 14,629
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $444
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -21 per cent
• Most famous alum: Kevin Durant
• Average attendance per game: 13,681
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $257
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 111 per cent
• Most famous alum: John Wooden
• Average attendance per game: 8,697
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $336
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 44 per cent
• Most famous alum: Tiny Archibald
• Average attendance per game: 8,402
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $485
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 110 per cent
• Most famous alum: Troy Murphy
• Average attendance per game: 17,230
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $651
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -4 per cent
• Most famous alum: Harold E. 'Bud' Foster
• Average attendance per game: 9,314
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $4,1677
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -40 per cent
• Most famous alum: Christian Laettner
• Average attendance per game: 13,917
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $552
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: 113 per cent
• Most famous alum: Larry Johnson
• Average attendance per game: 24,111
• Basketball program revenue per undergrad: $956
• Average spending increase for bars during March Madness: -18 per cent
• Most famous alum: Jamal Mashburn
